The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week’s bestseller list looks very similar to last week’s, but we do have a new addition: The God of the Woods by Liz Moore…and The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden, but since we already had books one and three in the series, it’s not as exciting to add book two to the list. The God of the Woods has been getting a ton of buzz since it came out July 2nd. Barnes and Noble made it their July book club selection, and All the Books host and velocireader Liberty Hardy named it one of her favorite reads of the year so far.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Night Ends with Fire by K. X. Song, James by Percival Everett, and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

