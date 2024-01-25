New year, new books to read in 2024! What books are you most excited to read in the new year? We've got so many books coming our way, from authors we already know and love to debut authors with exciting new ideas and visions. We've got brand-new stories and long-awaited sequels. And, of course, there are so many books we all can't wait to read across many genres, from YA contemporary to horror to memoir to fantasy and everything in between.

With all of that being said, it was really hard to narrow it down to 25 books to read in 2024 for this list, so I had to make this list a little personal. Yes, these are books that I think everyone is going to be talking about this year, but these are also the books I'm most excited about reading in the new year. Each and every one of these is on my personal TBR list, so enjoy this peek inside my brain. But I also think you're going to see these books on a lot of lists this year, so feel free to steal all of them for your own TBR pile! Happy reading in 2024, friends! It's going to be a good year.