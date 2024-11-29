The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November
While some new titles have popped up on the weekly lists of the most read books on Goodreads, over all November has been dominated by just a couple of authors: Rebecca Yarros and Freida McFadden. They have two titles each in the top five, with the last spot taken by a seasonal romance. It’s hard to overestimate how popular these two authors are: between these titles, McFadden has roughly 2 million ratings and Yarros has more than 3.5 million ratings.
While these two authors are an anomaly, this top five is a pretty good representation of the most read genres of the moment: most of the full 50-book list of the most read books in November is made up of thriller, romance, and romantasy books.
Whether it’s the long list or just the top five, this most read books on Goodreads are anything but diverse, so I’ve also included a couple of new books by authors of color that came out this month and deserve more attention.
Now, onto the top five most read books on Goodreads in November!
#5:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Both of the books by Rebecca Yarros on the list this month are from her Empyrean romantasy series, which is about a dangerous school for dragon riders. Book three, Onyx Storm, comes out in January. This one was read by more than 51,000 users in December and has a 4.4 average rating.
#4:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Book one in the Empyrean series came out last year, but it still got plenty of new readers this month, likely helped by its September paperback release. It was read by more than 60,000 users in November and it has a 4.6 average rating with two million total ratings.
#3:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Freida McFadden seemingly came out of nowhere recently to become the biggest name in the thriller genre. The first book in the Housemaid series, which came out in 2022, was read by almost 62,000 Goodreads users this month with a 4.3 average rating. Book two, The Housemaid’s Secret, came out last year. Book three, The Housemaid Is Watching, came out in June this year.
#2:
The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
This seasonal romance got a boost in autumn, despite coming out last year. This indie release is getting a hardcover (with sprayed edges, of course) in 2025. Close to 64,000 Goodreads users read it in November, and it has a 3.4 average rating. You can also check out the other books in the series: The Cinnamon Bun Book Store and The Christmas Tree Farm. Two more in the Dream Harbor series are coming out in 2025.
#1:
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
McFadden’s newest thriller, which came out in October, takes the #1 spot. Fun fact: Freida McFadden’s day job is being a doctor specializing in brain injury! The Boyfriend had 129,000 readers on Goodreads in November—double the readers of the title in spot #2—and it has a 4.0 average rating.
Two New Books Out in November You Should Know About
Unfortunately, the most read books on Goodreads tend not to be diverse by any definition of the word. So, here are a couple of new books by BIPOC authors out this month that deserve wider readership.
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Potawatomi author Robin Wall Kimmerer made her name with Braiding Sweetgrass, the bestselling book full of stunning nature writing that ruminates on the wisdom human beings can learn from the natural world. Now, Kimmerer is back with The Serviceberry, a book that examines what the land gives to humankind and how we should be more than willing to give back in return. — Kendra Winchester
Make Room for Love by Darcy Liao
Y’all. This cover. I honestly don’t even care what this book is about because I want it just as a trophy. But it doesn’t matter, because the plot! The PLOT! Mira, a trans woman who is pretty sure she’s only into men, winds up staying with a gorgeous butch named Isabel after an incident with her ex in a club. The pair make great roommates, but Mira doesn’t understand what these feelings are that she’s developing for Isabel. And she really doesn’t want to get hurt again. I love a good roommates slow-burn! —Jessica Pryde
If you’re looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- Voting Begins for the Final Round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards
- The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024
- NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Anne Hathaway Set to Star in Adaptation of VERITY by Colleen Hoover
- The National Book Award Winners for 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Cormac McCarthy’s Longtime Secret Muse Revealed to Be 16-Year-Old Girl
- The Winner of the $100,000 Giller Prize has Been Announced