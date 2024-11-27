The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Because Thursday is a holiday, I’m here with the bestselling books a day early this week. Not one title made all give of the bestseller lists this time, and only two made four of them! Most of these books are the same as last week, but there are some differences. For one thing, there’s To Die For by David Baldacci, book three in the 6:20 Man series, which came out November 12.

There are also two books that have seen increased popularity since the election: Melania by Melania Trump and On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder. On Tyranny came out in 2017, but Snyder has been making a lot of media appearances in the run-up to the election. I feel like those two books taking up comparable spots on the bestseller list says something about the American public at this moment.