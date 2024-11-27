The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Because Thursday is a holiday, I’m here with the bestselling books a day early this week. Not one title made all give of the bestseller lists this time, and only two made four of them! Most of these books are the same as last week, but there are some differences. For one thing, there’s To Die For by David Baldacci, book three in the 6:20 Man series, which came out November 12.
There are also two books that have seen increased popularity since the election: Melania by Melania Trump and On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder. On Tyranny came out in 2017, but Snyder has been making a lot of media appearances in the run-up to the election. I feel like those two books taking up comparable spots on the bestseller list says something about the American public at this moment.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters and The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates—which is the #1 nonfiction Indie Bestseller this week.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
None!
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Melania by Melania Trump (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
To Die For by David Baldacci (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
If you want to get this list in your inbox every week, sign up for the New Books newsletter.