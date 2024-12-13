The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Like last week, holiday romances have taken over the Goodreads Most Read Books This Week list. For once, Freida McFadden only has one title in the top five—though she has seven of the top 50. All five books in the Under the Mistletoe Collection of holiday romance short stories are on the full top 50 list, but only one of those has an average rating over a 3.5.

As usual, this list is not very diverse: roughly 98% of the books on the full 50-title list are by white authors. Publishing could definitely do better in terms of acquiring and promoting books by authors of color, but this goes beyond just the publishing industry: readers and influencers also have a part to play here. I’ve included a couple of new releases by authors of color at the end of this list that deserve more attention. If you want to diversify your TBR, a good start is signing for Book Riot’s In Reading Color newsletter.