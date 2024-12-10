The Best New Book Releases Out December 10, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Last week, Goodreads announced their Choice Award winners, and honestly? They’re kinda meh. Don’t get me wrong, I do think the books are good, but so many of the choices are just a little predictable. Also, they are not diverse. Like, at all. Our news update goes into a little detail on that, if you’re curious.

Shifting gears a bit, if you’d like to give to others during this holiday season, Haymarket Books—a nonprofit book publisher dedicated to publishing books that foster social and economic justice—is currently running a holiday fundraiser aimed at connecting incarcerated people with radical books that educate on politics. Learn more about it here.