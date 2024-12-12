Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

USA Today, Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers all have their own bestseller lists. Here are the combined results.

For the last few months, the bestseller lists couldn’t seem to agree on the biggest books of the moment. They all have very different rankings of titles, and some weeks, there wasn’t a single book that showed up in the top 10 of all five of the most popular bestseller lists. This week, they seem to be more in alignment, which means there are fewer titles in this roundup. Two books are bestsellers on every list: James by Percival Everett and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters - book cover

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, and The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

cover of James by Percival Everett

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

James by Percival Everett

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

cover of The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

Wicked by Gregory Maguire (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

The House of Cross by James Patterson (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

