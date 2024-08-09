The most read books on Goodreads this week aren’t new names, but they are shuffled differently. We’re also witnessing the return of Colleen Hoover’s popularity, just when it was beginning to wane: It Ends With Us is back in the top five (as well as back on the bestseller lists), following the movie adaptation. It’s hard to believe there’s anyone left to read it for the first time!

Because these are familiar titles, I’ve also spotlighted the most read books on Goodreads this week in countries around the world. This time: Colombia, New Zealand, and Poland. There’s overlap with the global list, of course, but there are also interesting deviations. For example, have you heard of the most read book in Poland this week, Wakacje Pod Morzem by Marta Bijan? It’s a YA horror novel set at a seaside hotel where the guests are behaving strangely and secrets between childhood friends wash in with the waves. Alas, it’s not available in English!