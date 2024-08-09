Riot Headline The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

The most read books on Goodreads this week aren’t new names, but they are shuffled differently. We’re also witnessing the return of Colleen Hoover’s popularity, just when it was beginning to wane: It Ends With Us is back in the top five (as well as back on the bestseller lists), following the movie adaptation. It’s hard to believe there’s anyone left to read it for the first time!

Because these are familiar titles, I’ve also spotlighted the most read books on Goodreads this week in countries around the world. This time: Colombia, New Zealand, and Poland. There’s overlap with the global list, of course, but there are also interesting deviations. For example, have you heard of the most read book in Poland this week, Wakacje Pod Morzem by Marta Bijan? It’s a YA horror novel set at a seaside hotel where the guests are behaving strangely and secrets between childhood friends wash in with the waves. Alas, it’s not available in English!

#5:

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover Cover

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

It hasn’t been very long since this book finally slipped off the bestseller and most read lists, but it’s back! More than 16,000 Goodreads users marked it as read, and it has a 4.2 average rating.

Colombia: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

New Zealand: A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

Poland: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

#4:

Cover of The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

Freida McFadden continues to take up two of the top five with her Housemaid series, which starts with this title. It was read by over 17,000 users and has a 4.3 average rating.

Colombia: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

New Zealand: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Poland: Idea by P.S. Herytiera

#3:

Just For the Summer Cover

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

Besides thrillers, romance is the other most read genre in recent months. This summer romance was marked as read by almost 18,000 readers this week and has a 4.4 rating.

Colombia: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

New Zealand: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

Poland: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

#2:

cover of Funny Story by Emily Henry

Funny Story by Emily Henry

The other most read romance this week is Emily Henry’s newest. It was read by 18,000 Goodreads users and has a 4.3 average rating.

Colombia: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

New Zealand: The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden

Poland: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

#1:

The Housemaid Is Watching cover

The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden

And finally, the most read book of the week is the newest book in the Housemaid series. It was read by over 18,000 users and has an average rating of 3.9: the lowest average rating in the top 10 list.

Colombia: Play Along by Liz Tomforde

New Zealand: Reckless by Lauren Roberts

Poland: Wakacje Pod Morzem by Marta Bijan

Two New Books Out This Week You Should Know About

Unfortunately, the most read books on Goodreads tend not to be diverse by any definition of the word. So, here are a couple of new books out this week that deserve wider readership. These are both Erica Ezeifedi’s recommendations, and you can find more at her roundup of The Best New Book Releases Out August 6, 2024.

cover of The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djeli Clark; photo of a young Black woman with cat's ears, a lace mask, and daggers

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Every story I’ve read by Djèlí Clark has been woman-centric and fantastical, and I am super geeked for these dead cat tail assassins. Eveen the Eviscerator is our protagonist, and early on, we find out she’s a pro working in an ancient city. She’s sworn to the Matron of Assassins and must follow three vows lest she meet an early end. But then the city gets turned upside down, and a memory suddenly surfaces that was meant to be wiped, and now she’s got to make good on a promise she made a while ago.

cover of There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven: Stories by Ruben Reyes Jr.

There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven: Stories by Ruben Reyes Jr.

From an abuela-turned-marionette to mango farmers, reggaetón stars, and cyborgs, the characters and stories in this debut collection explore the past, present, and future of Central America.

Also, that cover is dope.

If you’re looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

