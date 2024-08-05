The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
There are no new titles on the bestseller lists this week, but there are still some things worth noting. Let’s start with the most fun to the least. First off, Gravity Falls was a cartoon that ended in 2016, but a new Gravity Falls book (The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch) just came out, and it made the Publishers Weekly and USA Today overall top ten bestseller lists. I love this show, so it makes me happy to see it’s still got a strong contingent of fans.
It Ends with Us is back at the top of the fiction bestseller lists, just when Colleen Hoover’s reign over the bestsellers was ending. In fact, she takes up three of the top ten spots on the Publishers Weekly top ten bestsellers, including two versions — the original cover and the movie tie-in cover — of It Ends With Us.
Finally, since JD Vance officially joined Donald Trump as the Vice Presidential nominee, Hillbilly Elegy continues to be a #1 nonfiction bestseller (except on Amazon, for some reason). You might find these Book Riot posts from 2016 and 2020 relevant again: Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy and 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Here are some of the most exciting new releases out this week by authors of color: The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark, The Friend Zone Experiment by Zen Cho, The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, and The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava. Let’s get some of them on the bestseller lists in coming weeks!
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
