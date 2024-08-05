The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

There are no new titles on the bestseller lists this week, but there are still some things worth noting. Let’s start with the most fun to the least. First off, Gravity Falls was a cartoon that ended in 2016, but a new Gravity Falls book (The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch) just came out, and it made the Publishers Weekly and USA Today overall top ten bestseller lists. I love this show, so it makes me happy to see it’s still got a strong contingent of fans.

It Ends with Us is back at the top of the fiction bestseller lists, just when Colleen Hoover’s reign over the bestsellers was ending. In fact, she takes up three of the top ten spots on the Publishers Weekly top ten bestsellers, including two versions — the original cover and the movie tie-in cover — of It Ends With Us.