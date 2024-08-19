The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestseller list has plenty of familiar titles, including Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance (you might find these Book Riot posts relevant). But there are also a few new titles in the mix: Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer, the new sequel to TikTok favorite Assistant to the Villain; The Pairing by Casey McQuiston, the newest romance from the author of Red, White & Royal Blue; and The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Book of Bill (Gravity Falls) by Alex Hirsch (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon)
The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
