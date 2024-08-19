The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

This week’s bestseller list has plenty of familiar titles, including Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance (you might find these Book Riot posts relevant). But there are also a few new titles in the mix: Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer, the new sequel to TikTok favorite Assistant to the Villain; The Pairing by Casey McQuiston, the newest romance from the author of Red, White & Royal Blue; and The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.