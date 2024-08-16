The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Colleen Hoover had only recently ended her reign over the bestseller and most read lists, and now she’s back. The movie adaptation of It Ends With Us has rocketed it to the top of this week’s most read books on Goodreads, unseating the recent queen of thrillers, Freida McFadden.

Still, McFadden is holding onto two of the top five spots, with a couple romance novels rounding out the list. Other than Hoover’s reemergence, the titles are almost identical to last week, so I’ve added some of the most read books from countries around the world for some variety. This time: Croatia, Mexico, and Greece.