The Best New Book Releases Out August 13, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Sometimes, we like to get spicy and publish things that are sure to get the girlies talking, like this list of overrated sci-fi (and what to read instead). But, we also like to keep it cute and kiki, as we did with the books on this list of the funniest sci-fi and fantasy books.

Since we’re on the subject of fantastical books, the manga The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store Vol. 1 by Tsuchika Nishimura is out today. It looks to be a cozy sort of story about working retail with animal clients. Another fab graphic novel out today is Jen Wang’s nature-focused YA release, titled Ash’s Cabin. If you want your YA more terrifying, there’s The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee, which follows bisexual art student Isadora Chang.