The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

There is news in the bestseller list category: the Publishers Weekly list has gone subscribers only…which seems strange, because what’s the appeal of being included on a bestseller list that very few people can see? Most of the New York Times content is paywalled, and they have public bestseller lists.

This week has fewer titles that made all five bestseller lists, partly because Publishers Weekly counts by ISBN, not title, so two books (It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover and Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance) appear twice. In fact, Colleen Hoover has three of the top ten spots on PW between It Ends With Us and It Starts With Us.