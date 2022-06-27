This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Okay, you know I have to say it, so let’s just get it out of the way now: WHERE HAS THE YEAR GONE??? Somehow, it’s already the end of June, which means we’ve had half a year to tuck amazing new books under our belts. I hope that you have been having a satisfying reading year so far. I certainly have! And now it’s time to share a whole bunch of upcoming titles for the rest of the year. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the TBR water, here’s a preview of 22 more great new books to read in 2022! Your reading list will thank you.

There’s a little bit of everything in this list to help you find those must-read books to read in 2022: debut novels, sci-fi for kids and adults, compelling nonfiction, fascinating memoirs. The categories go on and on. And of course, since I can’t help myself, I’ve added a few bonus titles to each recommendation in case you need more. Because I love to tell you about as many books as I can! So here are tons of great books coming out August–December of 2022. (Keep in mind that the release dates are still changing all the time.) Remember, this is just the teeniest tip of the upcoming book iceberg! You can find more ways to learn about more upcoming releases at the bottom of the post.

The Last Chairlift by John Irving (October 18) It has been seven years since Irving published a new novel, but the wait is over! This hefty tome is about a single mother and her son growing up in a Colorado ski resort. More exciting upcoming novels for your TBR: People Person by Candice Carty-Williams (September 13), The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (October 25) and the second half Stella Maris (December 6), The Furrows by Namwali Serpell (September 27).

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty (August 2) This stunning debut is about four teenagers who have aged out the the Indiana foster care system. They are now trying to figure out their futures while living in a run-down apartment building known as the Rabbit Hutch. More upcoming debut novels for your TBR: Delphi by Clare Pollard (August 2), A Minor Chorus by Billy-Ray Belcourt (October 4), The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra (December 27).

The Sevenfold Hunters by Rose Egal (October 25) In this exciting debut YA novel, a young alien hunter must contend with a mysterious replacement at the Academy after aliens kill one of her elite squad mates. More upcoming YA sci-fi for your TBR: In the City of Time by Gwendolyn Clare (November 29), The Q by Amy Tintera (November 8), The Stars Between Us by Cristin Terrill (August 2).

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth (November 1) In one of the most buzzed about mysteries of the year, an Indigenous woman who is haunted by her past when she receives a bracelet belonging to her long-dead mother. More upcoming mysteries for your TBR: Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney (August 30), Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn (September 6); The Cloisters by Katy Hays (November 1).

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson (September 27) In Henderson’s first book, The Year of Witching, she tackled witches. This time, she takes us back in time to a place where a young woman gets drawn into high society and becomes a bloodmaid. What is a bloodmaid? You’ll have to read it to find out. More upcoming horror for your TBR: The Wild Hunt by Emma Seckel (August 2), Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison (October 5); Leech by Hiron Ennes (September 27).

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (October 4) And this is easily one of the most anticipated novels of the year! This time, Ng gets a little speculative in this powerful look at a future society consumed with xenophobia and the young child of a dissident. More upcoming speculative fiction for your TBR: The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton (December 6), The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings (August 9), Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, and Zelda Knight (November 8).

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (September 6) Fresh off her award-winning success with Hamnet, O’Farrell is delivering another marvelous historical novel. This one is about the third daughter of a grand duke in Renaissance Italy. More upcoming historical fiction for your TBR: Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (September 6), Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson (September 27), Ithaca by Claire North (September 6).

For more recommendations, you can check out the first post, 22 Great New Books To Read in 2022. And if you’d like to learn more about upcoming books, we have fun ways for you to do that! Book Riot has our weekly New Books! newsletter, and be sure to check out All the Books!, a weekly podcast where we discuss our favorite new releases of the week. It’s available wherever you get your podcasts! Still want to learn more? Come sit next to me! Here are more great ways to keep up with new book releases.