Dr. Pietro Bartolo cares for patients on Lampedusa, a small island in the Mediterranean between the North African coast and the southern reaches of Europe. Given its geographic location, Dr. Bartolo has found himself caring for many, many migrants as they struggled to survive the final leg of their arduous journeys — crossing by boat. This is more impressionistic than the other titles on this list, but no less moving.

Bartolo sucks the reader into his world with vivid memories and the shocking details of the kind of medical need that has now become the day-to-day of his professional life. This book is a must-read for anyone willing to learn about the people making the harrowing journey from their home countries (often but not always in Southern Africa) to Europe. Obviously, readers should be prepared for difficult details including of rape and torture. However, these stories need to be read and told. Bartolo says that he is often one of the few people survivors will confide in, and it is my view that their stories should not just rest with him. He has done the world an important service but not letting these stories be forgotten.