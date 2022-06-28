Mary Oliver in Popular Culture

Solitary, But Never Alone

In some ways, Oliver is an unlikely pop culture phenomenon. Picturing her from her poems, I think of a white haired woman rambling through the woods, careful not to disturb the wildlife as she scribbles down her next verse. And, according to Oliver, that is how she spent most of her time during the 40 plus years she spent on the coast of Massachusetts in a house she shared with her partner, the photographer Molly Malone Cook. In the backwoods of Provincetown, she wrote most of her poetry and essay collections, writing as she walked, including the Pultizer Prize-winning American Primitive (1984) and New and Selected Poems (1992), which won the National Book Award. At first glance, her quiet, woodsy life and reflective poetry has little in common with the screen-filled, dawn to dusk hustle that makes up the modern condition for most of us. And yet, her poems speak to something fundamental about the way we all want to live.

Through poetry, Oliver shared her sense of wonder (“When it’s over, I want to say /all my life I was a bride married to amazement”) often with a first person perspective and lean prose. Her poetry also contains direct life advice (“If you suddenly and unexpectedly feel joy, don’t hesitate. Give in to it.”).

While Oliver wrote extensively about the beauty of the world, she also wrote of it’s darkness. A survivor of childhood abuse and cancer, her poems deal with loss, pain, and lingering trauma: “And forever those nights snarl/ the delicate machinery of the days.” Yet, the refrain in her work is always the redemptive power of beauty.