Sweat, Read, Repeat: Literary Gifts for Athletes

With the holidays fast approaching, you're no doubt looking for gifts for the special folks in your life. Here at Book Riot, we're experts in finding fun presents of all kinds, especially for anyone who might appreciate something bookish. And furthermore, we're great at tailoring those gifts to embrace hobbies besides just reading so that you can look like the ultimate friend/child/sibling/etc. when you hand over a perfectly personalized present.

For example, maybe you've got someone in your life who's both devoted to their literary habits and their athletic pursuits? In that case, you'll definitely want to check out the gifts below, that provide a wide range of choices for your favorite sporty reader.

Whether their sport of choice is biking, baseball, or just being outside, you'll find something here to celebrate their love of athletics AND their love of reading. With options from personalized bookends reflecting their favorite game to practical gear with a bookish flair to wear during workouts, these gifts will be a great addition to any athlete's wishlist and will allow you to support small shops at the same time.

From bookmarks to training journals, you'll want to wrap up these gifts for all the reader athletes in your life — and maybe grab something for yourself too!

Keep the sun out of your eyes when working out with this nerdy book hat. $21

Staying hydrated is super important for athletes and with this bookish water bottle, you'll be able to track your water consumption easily! $33

Gift these personalized sports bookplates to your favorite athlete to help them track their library. $16

Every book bag needs a book tag! FlipTurn Tags will customize a tag for your favorite sport, or you can choose from their collection of best sellers. They also carry stickers, masks, and mugs that would make a perfect gift for your favorite coach! $5

Throw on this bookish tank top for your next workout! $20

Give a gift that pays tribute to your athlete's favorite game with these personalized bookends! $45

If you have a hockey player who loves books, gift them these bookends to hold up their collection. $32

These vintage bookends are sure to be a hit with any football lovers in your house. $38

Your favorite cyclist will love using these bookends to organize their literary collection. $59

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, grab a sporty bookmark for your favorite athlete! $9

Gift the runners in your life this race log, with plenty of room for stats and pictures. $17

