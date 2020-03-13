Who Doesn’t Love a Sassy Cat?

Katie and Rincey talk about how the ghost of Agatha Christie might be haunting a museum, Snoop Dogg is adapting the IQ series, and read some backlist books.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, Gone by Midnight by Candice Fox, and Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

Mega best-selling author Clive Cussler dies at age 88

Barbara Neely, author of first black female series sleuth Blanche White, dies at 78

Martin Edwards wins the 2020 Diamond Dagger from the Crime Writers’ Association

Snoop Dogg’s production company is executive producing a series based on Joe Ide’s IQ series

Rumor has it that the ghost of Agatha Christie is haunting the Torquay Museum and knocking her books (only her books!) off the shelves

Nicole Kidman’s production company acquires Samantha Downing’s bestselling psychological thriller My Lovely Wife

NBC is adapting Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Janet Evanovich and her Stephanie Plum series moves to Atria in an enormous 8-figure deal

Books Mentioned

The Last Rituals by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

Death of a Red Heroine by Qiu Xiaolong

The Deep by Alma Katsu

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow

The Bramble and the Rose by Tom Bouman

Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel

The Eighth Girl by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung

Sadie by Courtney Summers

Thirteen by Steve Cavanagh