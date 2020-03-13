Who Doesn’t Love a Sassy Cat?
Katie and Rincey talk about how the ghost of Agatha Christie might be haunting a museum, Snoop Dogg is adapting the IQ series, and read some backlist books.
Show Notes
Mega best-selling author Clive Cussler dies at age 88
Barbara Neely, author of first black female series sleuth Blanche White, dies at 78
Martin Edwards wins the 2020 Diamond Dagger from the Crime Writers’ Association
Snoop Dogg’s production company is executive producing a series based on Joe Ide’s IQ series
Rumor has it that the ghost of Agatha Christie is haunting the Torquay Museum and knocking her books (only her books!) off the shelves
Nicole Kidman’s production company acquires Samantha Downing’s bestselling psychological thriller My Lovely Wife
NBC is adapting Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
Janet Evanovich and her Stephanie Plum series moves to Atria in an enormous 8-figure deal
Books Mentioned
The Last Rituals by Yrsa Sigurdardottir
Death of a Red Heroine by Qiu Xiaolong
The Deep by Alma Katsu
Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow
The Bramble and the Rose by Tom Bouman
Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel
The Eighth Girl by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung
Sadie by Courtney Summers
Thirteen by Steve Cavanagh