Episode 80
What Even Is An Oak Tree?
Kelly and Hannah take a look at the settings present and absent in YA books and what they wish they saw more commonly, then highlight YA set in the rural US and across the globe.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer with Fierce Reads; and Smash It! by Francina Simone, published by Inkyard Press.
SHOW NOTES
A Heart In a Body In The World by Deb Caletti
Pointe by Brandy Colbert
The Memory of Light by Francisco X. Stork
Piecing Me Together by Renée Watson
The House of the Scorpion by Nancy Farmer
The Lord of Opium by Nancy Farmer
Journey of Dreams by Marge Pellegrino
Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything by Raquel Vazquez Gilliland
Disappeared by Francisco X. Stork
The Worlds of Words Collection
Like Water by Rebecca Podos
When the Ground is Hard by Malla Nunn
Rural Voices:15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
Out of Shadows by Jason Wallace
Our Wayward Fate by Gloria Chao
Never Fall Down by Patricia McCormick and Arn Chorn Pond
You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson
All That I Can Fix by Crystal Chan
Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor
Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
Learning To Breathe by Janice Lynn Mather
You Must Be Layla by Yassmin Abdel-Magied
Scowler by Daniel Kraus
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Dare To Disappoint: Growing Up in Turkey by Ogze Salamaci