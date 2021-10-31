Transparency Gateway

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this episode, Jeff and Rebecca confirm that Dune is having a moment, talk about a new Book Riot podcast series, the beginning of “Books of the Year” season, and then talk about Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen and Matrix by Lauren Groff.

Discussed in this episode:

Adaptation Nation

Publishers’ Weekly’s Best Books of 2021

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen