Episode 75
The Real Deal On IP
Eric and Kelly talk YA romance you may have missed this year and take a deep dive into what IP work is and why it’s likely you love it.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Amulet Books and Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko; and Skyhunter by Marie Lu.
SHOW NOTES
Girl, Unframed by Deb Caletti
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy edited by Kelly Jensen
Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim
Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Love Creekwood by Becky Albertalli
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee
The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood
Four Days of You and Me by Miranda Kenneally
Late To The Party by Kelly Quindlin
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas
The Geek’s Guide to Dating by Eric Smith by Eric Smith
Geekerella by Ashley Poston
Avatar: Kyoshi by FC Yee