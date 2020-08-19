The Real Deal On IP

Eric and Kelly talk YA romance you may have missed this year and take a deep dive into what IP work is and why it’s likely you love it.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Amulet Books and Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko; and Skyhunter by Marie Lu.

SHOW NOTES

Girl, Unframed by Deb Caletti

Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy edited by Kelly Jensen

Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim

Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams

Love Creekwood by Becky Albertalli

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth

More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood

Four Days of You and Me by Miranda Kenneally

Late To The Party by Kelly Quindlin

Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas

The Geek’s Guide to Dating by Eric Smith by Eric Smith

Geekerella by Ashley Poston

Avatar: Kyoshi by FC Yee

Sarah Enni’s “First Draft” podcast episode on her IP work.