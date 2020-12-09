Episode 83
The R Word and the X Word and YA in Translation
Kelly and Hannah take a deep dive into YA nonfiction and YA books in translation, two categories deserving of more love and attention.
SHOW NOTES
SET (the game)
“The Five Types of Nonfiction” by Melissa Stewart
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott
Not Funny Ha-Ha by Leah Hayes
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
The Unwanted: Stories of the Syrian Refugees by Don Brown
Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918 by Don Brown
The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindberg by Candice Fleming
All Thirteen by Christina Soontornvat
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A History of The Hip Hop Generation (Young Reader Edition) by Jeff Chang
Girlhood: Teens Around The World in Their Own Words by Masuma Ahuja
Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians But Were Afraid To Ask Young Reader Edition by Anton Treur
The Global Literature in Libraries Initiative
B, book, and me by Kim Sagwa, translated by Sunhee Jeong
Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, translated by Larissa Helena
Kiffe, Kiffe Tomorrow by Faiza Guene, translated by Sarah Adams
Where We Go from Here by Lucas Rocha, also translated by Larissa Helena
I Love, I Hate, I Miss My Sister by Amelie Sarn, translated by Y. Maudet
Aya series by Marguerite Abouet and Clement Oubrerie
The Immortal Boy by Francisco Montaña Ibáñez, translated by David Bowles
The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe