The R Word and the X Word and YA in Translation

Kelly and Hannah take a deep dive into YA nonfiction and YA books in translation, two categories deserving of more love and attention.

SHOW NOTES

SET (the game)

“The Five Types of Nonfiction” by Melissa Stewart

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott

Not Funny Ha-Ha by Leah Hayes

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

The Unwanted: Stories of the Syrian Refugees by Don Brown

Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918 by Don Brown

The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindberg by Candice Fleming

All Thirteen by Christina Soontornvat

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A History of The Hip Hop Generation (Young Reader Edition) by Jeff Chang

Girlhood: Teens Around The World in Their Own Words by Masuma Ahuja

Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians But Were Afraid To Ask Young Reader Edition by Anton Treur

The Batchelder Award

The Global Literature in Libraries Initiative

B, book, and me by Kim Sagwa, translated by Sunhee Jeong

Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, translated by Larissa Helena

Kiffe, Kiffe Tomorrow by Faiza Guene, translated by Sarah Adams

Where We Go from Here by Lucas Rocha, also translated by Larissa Helena

I Love, I Hate, I Miss My Sister by Amelie Sarn, translated by Y. Maudet

Aya series by Marguerite Abouet and Clement Oubrerie

The Immortal Boy by Francisco Montaña Ibáñez, translated by David Bowles

The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe