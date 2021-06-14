Succession But With Cowboys

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha dive into the world of romance between women, discussing the current publishing landscape and recommending some titles you should check out.

News

The podcast 99% Invisible has a new episode about romance novels and their covers!

Looking for just a bit more clinch cover coverage in your life?

One of our faves is getting a special anniversary re-release, and we are decidedly on board.

Books Discussed

Indigo by Beverly Jenkins

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters

Knit, Purl, a Baby and a Girl by Hettie Bell

Prize Money by Celeste Castro

Small Town Secrets by Katrina Jackson

Femme Like Her by Fiona Zedde

Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae (Our next book club pick!!)

