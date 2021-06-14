Episode 84
Succession But With Cowboys
Jess and Trisha dive into the world of romance between women, discussing the current publishing landscape and recommending some titles you should check out.
News
The podcast 99% Invisible has a new episode about romance novels and their covers!
Looking for just a bit more clinch cover coverage in your life?
One of our faves is getting a special anniversary re-release, and we are decidedly on board.
Books Discussed
Indigo by Beverly Jenkins
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole
Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan
Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Knit, Purl, a Baby and a Girl by Hettie Bell
Prize Money by Celeste Castro
Small Town Secrets by Katrina Jackson
Femme Like Her by Fiona Zedde
Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae (Our next book club pick!!)
