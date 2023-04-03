Somewhere In Between

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about the jobs and activities we do and don’t see in romance (and what it means) and discuss and recommend second chance romances.

News

No news this week – just a lotta book talk!

Books Discussed

The Spy and Her Serpent by Maria Ying

Rookie Mistake by Anna Zabo and LA Witt

Appealed by Emma Chase

Before I let Go and Coming Home by Kennedy Ryan

How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole

Faded by Lisa B. Trinidad

A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria

Unwritten Rules by KD Casey

