Somewhere In Between
Jess and Trisha talk about the jobs and activities we do and don’t see in romance (and what it means) and discuss and recommend second chance romances.
News
No news this week – just a lotta book talk!
Books Discussed
The Spy and Her Serpent by Maria Ying
Rookie Mistake by Anna Zabo and LA Witt
Appealed by Emma Chase
Before I let Go and Coming Home by Kennedy Ryan
How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole
Faded by Lisa B. Trinidad
A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
Unwritten Rules by KD Casey
You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).