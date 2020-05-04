Shenanigans with Row-mates

Jess and Trisha chat about remote romance author events, share their thoughts on the adaptation of Can You Keep a Secret? by Sophie Kinsella, and offer read-alikes for some of the books and series they talk about most.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes; Libro FM; and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Info about the May 1 Loyalty Bookstore event with Alyssa Cole, Rebekah Weatherspoon, Sharina Harris, and Mia Sosa is here! (Doesn’t look like there’s a video up at this point, so keep an eye out!)

Can You Keep a Secret? may be the romance adaptation you need right now…maybe.

Books Discussed

Can You Keep a Secret? by Sophie Kinsella

A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert

The Princess Affair by Nell Stark

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller

Glitterland by Alexis Hall

It Takes Two to Tumble by Cat Sebastian

Slave to Sensation by Nalini Singh

Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalaluddin

Unmarriageable by Soniah Kamal

Love Lettering by Kate Clayborn

The Marriage Game by Sara Desai (scheduled for release on June 9, 2020)

The Twisted Wishes series (first book is Syncopation) by Anna Zabo

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

How to Talk to Nice English Girls by Gretchen Evans

Life is Sweet by Lily Seabrooke

Being Hospitable by Meka James

Keep sending us your recs for what romance adaptations we should discuss, and let us know what WIR faves you need read-alikes for. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).