This week Alice and Kim talk about an upcoming Mary Roach book, great new memoirs, and books about nature and the land.

Nonfiction in the News

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

New Nonfiction

The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession, and Death on Mount Everest by Mark Synnott

The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt by Audrey Clare Farley

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

We Are Bridges: A Memoir by Cassandra Lane

I Am a Girl From Africa by Elizabeth Nyamayaro

Marie Claire: “Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Nyamayaro on Building Compassion and Gender Equity”

The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915 by Joe Grinspan

Science, Nature, and the Land

The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative by Florence Williams

The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben

As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock by Dina Gilio-Whitaker

Farming While Black: Soul Fire Farm’s Practical Guide to Liberation on the Land by Leah Penniman

Reading Now

Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali

City of Light, City of Poison by Holly Tucker