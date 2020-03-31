Quarantine Reads
This week Alice and Kim talk quarantine reads, the inside scoop on royalty, and America’s youngest sommelier.
Follow Up
COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World
Nonfiction News
Woody Allen’s book somehow still got published.
New Books
Shorter: Work Better, Smarter, and Less—Here’s How by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History by Andy Greene
Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter
Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown by Anne Glenconner
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier by Victoria James
Rebel Cinderella: From Rags to Riches to Radical, the Epic Journey of Rose Pastor Stokes by Adam Hochschild
My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Selenis and Marizol Leyva
Quarantine Reads
Obama Administration memoirs
KIM: The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir by Samantha Power
West Wingers: Stories from the Dream Chasers, Change Makers, and Hope Creators Inside the Obama White House by Gautam Raghavan
Comedic memoirs:
ALICE: Agorafabulous!: Dispatches from My Bedroom by Sara Benincasa
Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay by Phoebe Robinson
A long book I’ve been putting off reading
KIM: The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath by Leslie Jamison
ALICE: Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared M. Diamond
A book about how I feel right now
KIM: How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
Reading Now
KIM: American Spy by Lauren Wilkerson
ALICE: The Garlic Papers: A Small Garlic Farm in the Age of Global Vampires by Stanley Crawford
CONCLUSION
