This week Alice and Kim talk quarantine reads, the inside scoop on royalty, and America’s youngest sommelier.

Follow Up

COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Nonfiction News

Woody Allen’s book somehow still got published.

New Books

Shorter: Work Better, Smarter, and Less—Here’s How by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History by Andy Greene

Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter

Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown by Anne Glenconner

Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier by Victoria James

Rebel Cinderella: From Rags to Riches to Radical, the Epic Journey of Rose Pastor Stokes by Adam Hochschild

My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Selenis and Marizol Leyva

Quarantine Reads

Obama Administration memoirs

KIM: The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir by Samantha Power

West Wingers: Stories from the Dream Chasers, Change Makers, and Hope Creators Inside the Obama White House by Gautam Raghavan

Comedic memoirs:

ALICE: Agorafabulous!: Dispatches from My Bedroom by Sara Benincasa

Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay by Phoebe Robinson

A long book I’ve been putting off reading

KIM: The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath by Leslie Jamison

ALICE: Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared M. Diamond

A book about how I feel right now

KIM: How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

Reading Now

KIM: American Spy by Lauren Wilkerson

ALICE: The Garlic Papers: A Small Garlic Farm in the Age of Global Vampires by Stanley Crawford

CONCLUSION

