Episode 437
Piñata of Lies
In this special, live-streamed episode, Jeff and Rebecca continue to argue about/refine a “Should I Read This?” segment/special episode series, are a little surprised at the Mike Pence book deal, perform their annual lament at the most challenged books of the year, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
ALA releases most challenged books of 2020
Guardian coverage includes some author responses
Dana Canedy acquires two Mike Pence memoirs for S & S
New book contains a puzzle that, if solved, reader will win a golden casket