Piñata of Lies

In this special, live-streamed episode, Jeff and Rebecca continue to argue about/refine a “Should I Read This?” segment/special episode series, are a little surprised at the Mike Pence book deal, perform their annual lament at the most challenged books of the year, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

ALA releases most challenged books of 2020

Guardian coverage includes some author responses

Dana Canedy acquires two Mike Pence memoirs for S & S

New book contains a puzzle that, if solved, reader will win a golden casket