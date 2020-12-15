Episode 290
Our Favorite Books of 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss some of their favorite books of 2020, including The Orchard, Blacktop Wasteland, and World of Wonders.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Orchard by David Hopen
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
Ring Shout by by P. Djèlí Clark
The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia by Emma Copley-Eisenberg
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Crosby
None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell
From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
WHAT WE’RE READING:
In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Last to See Her by Courtney Evan Tate
Truth, Lies, and Second Dates by MaryJanice Davidson
This Is How We Fly by Anna Meriano
I Came As a Shadow: An Autobiography by John Thompson
For Better or Cursed (The Babysitters Coven) by Kate M. Williams
The Moon Book: Lunar Magic to Change Your Life by Sarah Faith Gottesdiener
Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel (Veterans Writing Award) by Dewaine Farria
The Ancient Hours by Michael Bible