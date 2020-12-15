Our Favorite Books of 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss some of their favorite books of 2020, including The Orchard, Blacktop Wasteland, and World of Wonders.

Pick up an All the Books! T-shirt here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Orchard by David Hopen

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Ring Shout by by P. Djèlí Clark

The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia by Emma Copley-Eisenberg

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Crosby

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks

WHAT WE’RE READING:

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Last to See Her by Courtney Evan Tate

Truth, Lies, and Second Dates by MaryJanice Davidson

This Is How We Fly by Anna Meriano

I Came As a Shadow: An Autobiography by John Thompson

For Better or Cursed (The Babysitters Coven) by Kate M. Williams

The Moon Book: Lunar Magic to Change Your Life by Sarah Faith Gottesdiener

Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel (Veterans Writing Award) by Dewaine Farria

The Ancient Hours by Michael Bible