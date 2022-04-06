Our Early 2022 Favorites, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Lambda Literary Award finalists, Addams Family and Hocus Pocus adaptation news, favorites that came out in early 2022, and more.

News

More of J.R.R. Tolkien’s art posted [Smithsonian Mag]

That piece about Fanworks and the Tolkien Estate [Silmarillion Writers Guild]

Lambda Literary Award Finalists for LGBTQ Speculative Fiction [File 770]

Wednesday Addams is getting her own series [Variety]

Hocus Pocus sequel gets three Drag Race superstars [Them]

Books Discussed

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

The Way Spring Arrives And Other Stories, edited by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yu Chen

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta (cw: emotional abuse)

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu (cw: child death)

Shout-Outs:

Aliette De Bodard’s Obsidian and Blood series

Rebecca Roanhorse’s Black Sun

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Gods of Jade and Shadow