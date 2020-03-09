Not Helping You In Any Way
Jess and Trisha talk about some maybe promising RWA news and a literacy fundraiser, romances about people overcoming obstacles, and stories that grab you right from the start.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, and Flatiron Books, publisher of Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore and Anna K by Jenny Lee.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Here’s a list of those running for RWA positions courtesy of Melanie Greene.
Donate or spread the word about Romance for Literacy!
Books Discussed
Damaged Goods by Talia Hibbert
Think of England by KJ Charles
Thirsty and Trashed by Mia Hopkins
Fit by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Idol, Managed, and Fall by Kristen Callihan
Something About You by Julie James
Bear With Me and Blind Date With a Book Boyfriend by Lucy Eden
Mr. and Mr. Smith by HelenKay Dimon
Proper English by KJ Charles
White Whiskey Bargain by Jodie Slaughter
Send us your recs for what romance adaptations we should discuss! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).