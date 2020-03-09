Not Helping You In Any Way

Jess and Trisha talk about some maybe promising RWA news and a literacy fundraiser, romances about people overcoming obstacles, and stories that grab you right from the start.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, and Flatiron Books, publisher of Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore and Anna K by Jenny Lee.

News

Here’s a list of those running for RWA positions courtesy of Melanie Greene.

Donate or spread the word about Romance for Literacy!

Books Discussed

Damaged Goods by Talia Hibbert

Think of England by KJ Charles

Thirsty and Trashed by Mia Hopkins

Fit by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Idol, Managed, and Fall by Kristen Callihan

Something About You by Julie James

Bear With Me and Blind Date With a Book Boyfriend by Lucy Eden

Mr. and Mr. Smith by HelenKay Dimon

Proper English by KJ Charles

White Whiskey Bargain by Jodie Slaughter

Send us your recs for what romance adaptations we should discuss! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).