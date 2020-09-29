New Releases And More For September 29, 2020

This week, Jenn and Patricia discuss Burning Roses, The Mason House, The Half-God of Rainfall, and more great books.

Books Discussed On The Show

Burning Roses by S.L. Huang

The Mason House by T. Marie Bertineau (trigger warnings: domestic violence, alcoholism)

Fat Girls in Black Bodies: Creating a New Space of Belonging by Joy Arlene Renee Cox

Black Heroes of the Wild West by James Otis Smith

Ties That Tether by Jane Igharo

The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (trigger warnings: rape, PTSD)

Fauna by Christiane Vadnais, translated by Pablo Strauss

The Girl and the Goddess by Nikita Gill (trigger warnings: child abuse, homophobia, racism)

What We’re Reading Next

Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls by Mona Eltahawy

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell