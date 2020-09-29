Episode 279
New Releases And More For September 29, 2020
This week, Jenn and Patricia discuss Burning Roses, The Mason House, The Half-God of Rainfall, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, Saga Press, publishers of speculative fiction like Stephen Graham Jones’ THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS, Rebecca Roanhorse’s BLACK SUN, and more, and Skyhunter by Marie Lu.
Books Discussed On The Show
Burning Roses by S.L. Huang
The Mason House by T. Marie Bertineau (trigger warnings: domestic violence, alcoholism)
Fat Girls in Black Bodies: Creating a New Space of Belonging by Joy Arlene Renee Cox
Black Heroes of the Wild West by James Otis Smith
Ties That Tether by Jane Igharo
The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (trigger warnings: rape, PTSD)
Fauna by Christiane Vadnais, translated by Pablo Strauss
The Girl and the Goddess by Nikita Gill (trigger warnings: child abuse, homophobia, racism)
What We’re Reading Next
Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls by Mona Eltahawy
The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell