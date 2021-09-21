Episode 329
New Releases and More for September 21, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss All These Bodies, The Body Scout, The Book of Form and Emptiness, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel
When Things Get Dark: Stories inspired by Shirley Jackson edited by Ellen Datlow
The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
The Sleeping Beauties: And Other Stories of Mystery Illness by Suzanne O’Sullivan
Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales by Soman Chainani and Julia Iredale
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Cabinet of Curiosities(Pendergast Book 3) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Kissing the Wind by A. E. Hotchner
Cooking for Wizards, Warriors and Dragons: 125 unofficial recipes inspired by The Witcher, Game of Thrones, The Broken Earth and other fantasy favorites by Thea James, Isabel Minunni, et al.
Dance or Die: From Stateless Refugee to International Ballet Star: A Memoir by Ahmad Joudeh
The N’Gustro Affair (New York Review Books Classics) by Jean-Patrick Manchette and Donald Nicholson-Smith
Rogues’ Gallery: The Birth of Modern Policing and Organized Crime in Gilded Age New York by John Oller
A Dream of a Woman by Casey Plett
Stolen Earth by J.T. Nicholas
The Other Merlin by Robyn Schneider
App Kid: How a Child of Immigrants Grabbed a Piece of the American Dream by Michael Sayman
When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez
The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-First Century by Amia Srinivasan
Dune: The Lady of Caladan (The Caladan Trilogy) by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson
Last Words on Earth by Javier Serena, Katie Whittemore (translator)
The Other Talk: Reckoning with Our White Privilege by Brendan Kiely
True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant by Brad Ricca
The Scholars of Night by John M. Ford
Lean Fall Stand by Jon Mcgregor
On Location by Sarah Echavarre Smith
As If on Cue by Marisa Kanter
She Who Rides the Storm by Caitlin Sangster
The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1) by Jaimal Yogis and Vivian Truong
Yellow Rain: Poems by Mai Der Vang
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart by Bill Schutt
The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783 by Joseph J. Ellis
The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix by Howard Markel
Our Biggest Experiment: An Epic History of the Climate Crisis by Alice Bell
To Break a Covenant by Alison Ames
The Wrong End of the Telescope by Rabih Alameddine
The Moon, the Stars, and Madame Burova by Ruth Hogan
In the Shadow of the Empress: The Defiant Lives of Maria Theresa, Mother of Marie Antoinette, and Her Daughters by Nancy Goldstone
Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds by Samira Ahmed
The Bronzed Beasts (The Gilded Wolves 3) by Roshani Chokshi
Sidelined by Kara Bietz
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy by Lynette Rice
The Wolf’s Curse by Jessica Vitalis
Maybe We’re Electric by Val Emmich
When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting
Darkness by Christopher Krovatin
Gutter Mage by J.S. Kelley
The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish by Karina Yan Glaser
When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash
Olga by Bernhard Schlink, Charlotte Collins (translator)
This Is Why We Lie by Gabriella Lepore
My Darling from the Lions: Poems by Rachel Long
United We Are Unstoppable: 60 Inspiring Young People Saving Our World by Akshat Rathi
The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias by Jessica Nordell
A Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad by Glennette Tilley Turner
Things We Couldn’t Say by Jay Coles
Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas by Omar Mouallem
The Ghost of Midnight Lake by Lucy Strange
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
Milk Teeth by Helene Bukowski, Jennifer Calleja (translated)
The Stolen Lady: A Novel of WWII and the Mona Lisa by Laura Morelli
Room to Dream (A Front Desk Novel) by Kelly Yang
Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark by Cassandra Peterson
Dog Park by Sofi Oksanen, Owen Frederick (translator)
Maya and the Return of the Godlings (Maya and the Rising Dark) by Rena Barron
The Tensorate Series: (The Black Tides of Heaven, The Red Threads of Fortune, The Descent of Monsters, The Ascent to Godhood) by Neon Yang
The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier by Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber
City of Thieves (Battle Dragons #1) by Alex London
Kaleidoscope by Brian Selznick
The Trees by Percival Everett