New Releases and More for September 21, 2021

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss All These Bodies, The Body Scout, The Book of Form and Emptiness, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel

When Things Get Dark: Stories inspired by Shirley Jackson edited by Ellen Datlow

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

The Sleeping Beauties: And Other Stories of Mystery Illness by Suzanne O’Sullivan

Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales by Soman Chainani and Julia Iredale

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Cabinet of Curiosities(Pendergast Book 3) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Kissing the Wind by A. E. Hotchner

Cooking for Wizards, Warriors and Dragons: 125 unofficial recipes inspired by The Witcher, Game of Thrones, The Broken Earth and other fantasy favorites by Thea James, Isabel Minunni, et al.

Dance or Die: From Stateless Refugee to International Ballet Star: A Memoir by Ahmad Joudeh

The N’Gustro Affair (New York Review Books Classics) by Jean-Patrick Manchette and Donald Nicholson-Smith

Rogues’ Gallery: The Birth of Modern Policing and Organized Crime in Gilded Age New York by John Oller

A Dream of a Woman by Casey Plett

Stolen Earth by J.T. Nicholas

The Other Merlin by Robyn Schneider

App Kid: How a Child of Immigrants Grabbed a Piece of the American Dream by Michael Sayman

When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez

The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-First Century by Amia Srinivasan

Dune: The Lady of Caladan (The Caladan Trilogy) by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson

Last Words on Earth by Javier Serena, Katie Whittemore (translator)

The Other Talk: Reckoning with Our White Privilege by Brendan Kiely

True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant by Brad Ricca

The Scholars of Night by John M. Ford

Lean Fall Stand by Jon Mcgregor

On Location by Sarah Echavarre Smith

As If on Cue by Marisa Kanter

She Who Rides the Storm by Caitlin Sangster

The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1) by Jaimal Yogis and Vivian Truong

Yellow Rain: Poems by Mai Der Vang

Pump: A Natural History of the Heart by Bill Schutt

The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783 by Joseph J. Ellis

The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix by Howard Markel

Our Biggest Experiment: An Epic History of the Climate Crisis by Alice Bell

To Break a Covenant by Alison Ames

The Wrong End of the Telescope by Rabih Alameddine

The Moon, the Stars, and Madame Burova by Ruth Hogan

In the Shadow of the Empress: The Defiant Lives of Maria Theresa, Mother of Marie Antoinette, and Her Daughters by Nancy Goldstone

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds by Samira Ahmed

The Bronzed Beasts (The Gilded Wolves 3) by Roshani Chokshi

Sidelined by Kara Bietz

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro

How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy by Lynette Rice

The Wolf’s Curse by Jessica Vitalis

Maybe We’re Electric by Val Emmich

When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting

Darkness by Christopher Krovatin

Gutter Mage by J.S. Kelley

The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish by Karina Yan Glaser

When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash

Olga by Bernhard Schlink, Charlotte Collins (translator)

This Is Why We Lie by Gabriella Lepore

My Darling from the Lions: Poems by Rachel Long

United We Are Unstoppable: 60 Inspiring Young People Saving Our World by Akshat Rathi

The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias by Jessica Nordell

A Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad by Glennette Tilley Turner

Things We Couldn’t Say by Jay Coles

Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas by Omar Mouallem

The Ghost of Midnight Lake by Lucy Strange

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Milk Teeth by Helene Bukowski, Jennifer Calleja (translated)

The Stolen Lady: A Novel of WWII and the Mona Lisa by Laura Morelli

Room to Dream (A Front Desk Novel) by Kelly Yang

Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark by Cassandra Peterson

Dog Park by Sofi Oksanen, Owen Frederick (translator)

Maya and the Return of the Godlings (Maya and the Rising Dark) by Rena Barron

The Tensorate Series: (The Black Tides of Heaven, The Red Threads of Fortune, The Descent of Monsters, The Ascent to Godhood) by Neon Yang

The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier by Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber

City of Thieves (Battle Dragons #1) by Alex London

Kaleidoscope by Brian Selznick

The Trees by Percival Everett