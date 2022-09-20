New Releases and More for September 20, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Getaway, The Killing Code, Rust in the Root, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Getaway by Lamar Giles
The Killing Code by Ellie Marney
The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron
Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
O Caledonia by Elspeth Barker
A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Seoulmates by Susan Lee
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian
Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice by Emily Midorikawa
How High? — That High: Stories by Diane Williams
The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
Cora’s Kitchen by Kimberly Garrett Brown
The Lost Century by Larissa Lai
Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Best Debut Short Stories 2022: The PEN America Dau Prize by Yuka Igarashi and Sarah Lyn Rogers
Something in the Heir by Suzanne Enoch
So Tall It Ends in Heaven: Poems by Jayme Ringleb
The Vanderbeekers on the Road by Karina Yan Glaser
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Dirt Creek by Hayley Scrivenor
Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Darkroom by K. R. Alexander
Cryptid Club by Sarah Andersen
Each Night Was Illuminated by Jodi Lynn Anderson
Odder by Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illustrator)
Russia: Revolution and Civil War, 1917-1921 by Antony Beevor
Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Seán O’Hagan
Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman
The Night and Its Moon by Piper CJ
Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future by Brandi Collins-Dexter
The Complicities by Stacey D’Erasmo
Wolf Hustle: A Black Woman on Wall Street by Cin Fabré
The Old Place by Bobby Finger
The Black Period: On Personhood, Race, and Origin by Hafizah Augustus Geter
It Won’t Always Be Like This by Malaka Gharib
Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer
Nowhere Better Than Here by Sarah Guillory
Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America by Pekka Hämäläinen
Wildoak by C. C. Harrington
American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics by Kevin Hazzard
Nothing but the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder That Rocked 1920s America by Greg King, Penny Wilson
Vanessa Jared’s Got a Man by LaQuette
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
Jacqueline in Paris by Ann Mah
Daphne by Josh Malerman
Tell Me I’m An Artist by Chelsea Martin
Twelve Percent Dread by Emily McGovern
Fraternity by Andy Mientus
Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing by Wendy Osefo
You Only Live Once, David Bravo by Mark Oshiro
The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman
Bone Weaver by Aden Polydoros
MapMaker by Lisa Moore Ramée
The 99 Boyfriends of Micah Summers by Adam Sass
Sometimes People Die by Simon Stephenson
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout
Three Muses by Martha Anne Toll
Maya’s Song by Renée Watson and Bryan Collier
Call Him Jack: The Story of Jackie Robinson, Black Freedom Fighter by Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long AOC
The Rupture Tense: Poems by Jenny Xie
Uncultured: A Memoir by Daniella Mestyanek Young
Direwood by Catherine Yu
The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream by Jeannie Zusy