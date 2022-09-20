New Releases and More for September 20, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Getaway, The Killing Code, Rust in the Root, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Getaway by Lamar Giles

The Killing Code by Ellie Marney

The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland

O Caledonia by Elspeth Barker

A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore

Seoulmates by Susan Lee

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian

Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice by Emily Midorikawa

How High? — That High: Stories by Diane Williams

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould

Cora’s Kitchen by Kimberly Garrett Brown

The Lost Century by Larissa Lai

Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory

The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling

Best Debut Short Stories 2022: The PEN America Dau Prize by Yuka Igarashi and Sarah Lyn Rogers

Something in the Heir by Suzanne Enoch

So Tall It Ends in Heaven: Poems by Jayme Ringleb

The Vanderbeekers on the Road by Karina Yan Glaser

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Dirt Creek by Hayley Scrivenor

Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Darkroom by K. R. Alexander

Cryptid Club by Sarah Andersen

Each Night Was Illuminated by Jodi Lynn Anderson

Odder by Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illustrator)

Russia: Revolution and Civil War, 1917-1921 by Antony Beevor

Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Seán O’Hagan

Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman

The Night and Its Moon by Piper CJ

Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future by Brandi Collins-Dexter

The Complicities by Stacey D’Erasmo

Wolf Hustle: A Black Woman on Wall Street by Cin Fabré

The Old Place by Bobby Finger

The Black Period: On Personhood, Race, and Origin by Hafizah Augustus Geter

It Won’t Always Be Like This by Malaka Gharib

Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer

Nowhere Better Than Here by Sarah Guillory

Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America by Pekka Hämäläinen

Wildoak by C. C. Harrington

American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics by Kevin Hazzard

Nothing but the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder That Rocked 1920s America by Greg King, Penny Wilson

Vanessa Jared’s Got a Man by LaQuette

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li

Jacqueline in Paris by Ann Mah

Daphne by Josh Malerman

Tell Me I’m An Artist by Chelsea Martin

Twelve Percent Dread by Emily McGovern

Fraternity by Andy Mientus

Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing by Wendy Osefo

You Only Live Once, David Bravo by Mark Oshiro

The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman

Bone Weaver by Aden Polydoros

MapMaker by Lisa Moore Ramée

The 99 Boyfriends of Micah Summers by Adam Sass

Sometimes People Die by Simon Stephenson

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

Three Muses by Martha Anne Toll

Maya’s Song by Renée Watson and Bryan Collier

Call Him Jack: The Story of Jackie Robinson, Black Freedom Fighter by Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long AOC

The Rupture Tense: Poems by Jenny Xie

Uncultured: A Memoir by Daniella Mestyanek Young

Direwood by Catherine Yu

The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream by Jeannie Zusy