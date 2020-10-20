Episode 282
New Releases and More for October 20, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Plain Bad Heroines, Snapped, Foreshadow, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA by Nova Ren Suma and Emily X.R. Pan
Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West
Snapped (The Playbook) by Alexa Martin
Ex Libris: 100+ Books to Read and Reread by Michiko Kakutani
Dark Archives: A Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin by Megan Rosenbloom
My Heart Underwater by Laurel Flores Fantauzzo
A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff You See Every Day (And Know Nothing About) by Spike Carlsen
Together, Apart by Erin A. Craig, Auriane Desombre, Bill Konigsberg, Erin Hahn, Rachael Lippincott, Brittney Morris,Sanji Patel, Natasha Preston, and Jennifer Yena
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Return by Rachel Harrison
The Hollow Ones by T Kingfisher
The Searcher by Tana French
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
This Book Will Make You Kinder: An Empathy Handbook by Henry James Garrett
Eva’s Man by Gayl Jones
Among the Beast and Briars by Ashley Poston
Dracula, Motherf**ker by Alex de Campi, Erica Henderson
Death and the Maiden (Mistress of the Art of Death Book 5) by Samantha Norman and Ariana Franklin
Alexandria: A Novel by Paul Kingsnorth
The Dark Library by Cyrille Martinez and Joseph Patrick Stancil
Writing Politics: An Anthology (New York Review Books Classics) by David Bromwich
Sorrow by Tiffanie DeBartolo
Jump the Clock: New & Selected Poems by Erica Hunt
Dying is Easy by Joe Hill, Martin Simmonds
Red Ants by José Pergentino, Thomas Bunstead (translator)
A World Beneath the Sands: The Golden Age of Egyptology by Toby Wilkinson
The Silence: A Novel by Don DeLillo
The Nom Wah Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from 100 Years at New York City’s Iconic Dim Sum Restaurant by Wilson Tang and Joshua David Stein
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
A Place for Everything: The Curious History of Alphabetical Order by Judith Flanders
Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath by Heather Clark
Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity by Paola Ramos
Other Fires: A Novel by Lenore H. Gay
Discovering the True Self: Kodo Sawaki’s Art of Zen Meditation by Kodo Sawaki and Arthur Braverman
Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira by Lou Diamond Phillips
Funeral Diva by Pamela Sneed
The Girl in the Mirror: A Novel by Rose Carlyle
The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart by Alicia Garza
Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells by Harold McGee
Science and Cooking: Physics Meets Food, From Homemade to Haute Cuisine by Michael Brenner, Pia Sörensen, David Weitz
The Adventures of Isabel: An Epitome Apartments Mystery by Candas Jane Dorsey
The Mirror Man: a novel by Jane Gilmartin
The War of the Poor by Eric Vuillard and Mark Polizzotti
Midwinter Murder: Fireside Tales from the Queen of Mystery by Agatha Christie
Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise by Scott Eyman
Fugitive Atlas: Poems by Khaled Mattawa
Max Jacob: A Life in Art and Letters by Rosanna Warren
Poisoned by Jennifer Donnelly
Bones: Inside and Out by Roy A. Meals
The Fourth Island by Sarah Tolmie
The Cookbook Club: A Novel by Beth Harbison
Make Me Rain by Nikki Giovanni
Flying Over Water by N. H. Senzai, Shannon Hitchcock
To Hold Up the Sky by Cixin Liu
The Last Mirror on the Left: A Legendary Alston Boys Adventure by Lamar Giles, Dapo Adeola (Illustrator)
When Life Gives You Mangos by Kereen Getten
The Last Druid (The Fall of Shannara) by Terry Brooks
The Encyclopedia of New York by The Editors of New York Magazine
Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda and Polly Barton
Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass
Tequila & Tacos: A Guide to Spirited Pairings by Katherine Cobbs