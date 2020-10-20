New Releases and More for October 20, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Plain Bad Heroines, Snapped, Foreshadow, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth

Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA by Nova Ren Suma and Emily X.R. Pan

Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West

Snapped (The Playbook) by Alexa Martin

Ex Libris: 100+ Books to Read and Reread by Michiko Kakutani

Dark Archives: A Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin by Megan Rosenbloom

My Heart Underwater by Laurel Flores Fantauzzo

A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff You See Every Day (And Know Nothing About) by Spike Carlsen

Together, Apart by Erin A. Craig, Auriane Desombre, Bill Konigsberg, Erin Hahn, Rachael Lippincott, Brittney Morris,Sanji Patel, Natasha Preston, and Jennifer Yena

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Return by Rachel Harrison

The Hollow Ones by T Kingfisher

The Searcher by Tana French

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

This Book Will Make You Kinder: An Empathy Handbook by Henry James Garrett

Eva’s Man by Gayl Jones

Among the Beast and Briars by Ashley Poston

Dracula, Motherf**ker by Alex de Campi, Erica Henderson

Death and the Maiden (Mistress of the Art of Death Book 5) by Samantha Norman and Ariana Franklin

Alexandria: A Novel by Paul Kingsnorth

The Dark Library by Cyrille Martinez and Joseph Patrick Stancil

Writing Politics: An Anthology (New York Review Books Classics) by David Bromwich

Sorrow by Tiffanie DeBartolo

Jump the Clock: New & Selected Poems by Erica Hunt

Dying is Easy by Joe Hill, Martin Simmonds

Red Ants by José Pergentino, Thomas Bunstead (translator)

A World Beneath the Sands: The Golden Age of Egyptology by Toby Wilkinson

The Silence: A Novel by Don DeLillo

The Nom Wah Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from 100 Years at New York City’s Iconic Dim Sum Restaurant by Wilson Tang and Joshua David Stein

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

A Place for Everything: The Curious History of Alphabetical Order by Judith Flanders

Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath by Heather Clark

Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity by Paola Ramos

Other Fires: A Novel by Lenore H. Gay

Discovering the True Self: Kodo Sawaki’s Art of Zen Meditation by Kodo Sawaki and Arthur Braverman

Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira by Lou Diamond Phillips

Funeral Diva by Pamela Sneed

The Girl in the Mirror: A Novel by Rose Carlyle

The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart by Alicia Garza

Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells by Harold McGee

Science and Cooking: Physics Meets Food, From Homemade to Haute Cuisine by Michael Brenner, Pia Sörensen, David Weitz

The Adventures of Isabel: An Epitome Apartments Mystery by Candas Jane Dorsey

The Mirror Man: a novel by Jane Gilmartin

The War of the Poor by Eric Vuillard and Mark Polizzotti

Midwinter Murder: Fireside Tales from the Queen of Mystery by Agatha Christie

Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise by Scott Eyman

Fugitive Atlas: Poems by Khaled Mattawa

Max Jacob: A Life in Art and Letters by Rosanna Warren

Poisoned by Jennifer Donnelly

Bones: Inside and Out by Roy A. Meals

The Fourth Island by Sarah Tolmie

The Cookbook Club: A Novel by Beth Harbison

Make Me Rain by Nikki Giovanni

Flying Over Water by N. H. Senzai, Shannon Hitchcock

To Hold Up the Sky by Cixin Liu

The Last Mirror on the Left: A Legendary Alston Boys Adventure by Lamar Giles, Dapo Adeola (Illustrator)

When Life Gives You Mangos by Kereen Getten

The Last Druid (The Fall of Shannara) by Terry Brooks

The Encyclopedia of New York by The Editors of New York Magazine

Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda and Polly Barton

Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass

Tequila & Tacos: A Guide to Spirited Pairings by Katherine Cobbs