Episode 332
New Releases and More for October 12, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss This Thing Between Us, The Corpse Flower, The Apollo Murders, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno
The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock
The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield
The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
The Gilded Edge: Two Audacious Women and the Cyanide Love Triangle That Shook America by Catherine Prendergast
The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2021 by Steph Cha and Alafair Burke
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Dance of Death (Pendergast Book 6) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Frankie & Bug by Gayle Forman
The Ghosts Of Who You Were by Christopher Golden
The Night the Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage by Drew Magary
The Brides of Maracoor by Gregory Maguire
The Open Road by Jean Giono, Paul Eprile (Translator)
All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told by Douglas Wolk
Where There’s a Whisk by Sarah J. Schmitt
Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers
Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty and Josie Portillo
The Elements of Choice: Why the Way We Decide Matters by Eric J. Johnson
Violets Are Blue by Barbara Dee
Desperate: An Epic Battle for Clean Water and Justice in Appalachia by Kris Maher
Fan Fiction: A Mem-Noir: Inspired by True Events by Brent Spiner
Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life by Sutton Foster
Library by Michael Dumontier and Neil Farber
More Home Cooking: A Writer Returns to the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin
Boccaccio in the Berkshires by Alan Govenar
Mango, Mambo, and Murder (A Caribbean Kitchen Mystery) by Raquel V. Reyes
The Loneliest Americans by Jay Caspian Kang
How High? — That High by Diane Williams
Oscar Wilde: A Life by Matthew Sturgis
The Rooftop by Fernanda Trías, Annie McDermott (translator)
Look at Us by T. L. Toma
When Women Ruled the World: Making the Renaissance in Europe by Maureen Quilligan
Empty Wardrobes by Maria Judite de Carvalho, Margaret Jull Costa
Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside by Nick Offerman
The Best American Short Stories 2021 by Jesmyn Ward and Heidi Pitlor
Machete: Poems by Tomás Q. Morín
Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narváez Varela
Jade Fire Gold by June CL Tan
Clarice the Brave by Lisa McMann
Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief by Victoria Chang
MacArthur Park by Judith Freeman
The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family by Ron Howard and Clint Howard
Across the Desert by Dusti Bowling
Any Sign of Life by Rae Carson
Alien Nation: 36 True Tales of Immigration by Sofija Stefanovic
The Pessimists by Bethany Ball
Toufah: The Woman Who Inspired an African #MeToo Movement by Toufah Jallow and Kim Pittaway
The Boundaries of Their Dwelling (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by Blake Sanz
Flesh & Blood: Reflections on Infertility, Family, and Creating a Bountiful Life: A Memoir by N. West Moss
The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu
Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer
The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim, Sean Lin Halbert (translator)
The Crime Without a Name: Ethnocide and the Erasure of Culture in America by Barrett Holmes Pitner
Death at Greenway by Lori Rader-Day
State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
Life Sciences by Joy Sorman, Lara Vergnaud (translator)
Jacket Weather by Mike DeCapite
Recognize!: An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Willis Hudson
No One Will Miss Her by Kat Rosenfield
Everyone You Hate Is Going to Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life by Daniel Sloss
Madder: A Memoir in Weeds Marco Wilkinson
The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta
Defiant: Growing Up in the Jim Crow South by Wade Hudson
Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett
When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble
On Animals by Susan Orlean
The Delusionist by Don Calame
Dragonblood Ring by Amparo Ortiz
Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha
Pearl by Josh Malerman