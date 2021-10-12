New Releases and More for October 12, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss This Thing Between Us, The Corpse Flower, The Apollo Murders, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock

The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman

The Gilded Edge: Two Audacious Women and the Cyanide Love Triangle That Shook America by Catherine Prendergast

The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2021 by Steph Cha and Alafair Burke

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson

Dance of Death (Pendergast Book 6) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker

Frankie & Bug by Gayle Forman

The Ghosts Of Who You Were by Christopher Golden

The Night the Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage by Drew Magary

The Brides of Maracoor by Gregory Maguire

The Open Road by Jean Giono, Paul Eprile (Translator)

All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told by Douglas Wolk

Where There’s a Whisk by Sarah J. Schmitt

Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers

Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty and Josie Portillo

The Elements of Choice: Why the Way We Decide Matters by Eric J. Johnson

Violets Are Blue by Barbara Dee

Desperate: An Epic Battle for Clean Water and Justice in Appalachia by Kris Maher

Fan Fiction: A Mem-Noir: Inspired by True Events by Brent Spiner

Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life by Sutton Foster

Library by Michael Dumontier and Neil Farber

More Home Cooking: A Writer Returns to the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin

Boccaccio in the Berkshires by Alan Govenar

Mango, Mambo, and Murder (A Caribbean Kitchen Mystery) by Raquel V. Reyes

The Loneliest Americans by Jay Caspian Kang

How High? — That High by Diane Williams

Oscar Wilde: A Life by Matthew Sturgis

The Rooftop by Fernanda Trías, Annie McDermott (translator)

Look at Us by T. L. Toma

When Women Ruled the World: Making the Renaissance in Europe by Maureen Quilligan

Empty Wardrobes by Maria Judite de Carvalho, Margaret Jull Costa

Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside by Nick Offerman

The Best American Short Stories 2021 by Jesmyn Ward and Heidi Pitlor

Machete: Poems by Tomás Q. Morín

Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narváez Varela

Jade Fire Gold by June CL Tan

Clarice the Brave by Lisa McMann

Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief by Victoria Chang

MacArthur Park by Judith Freeman

The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family by Ron Howard and Clint Howard

Across the Desert by Dusti Bowling

Any Sign of Life by Rae Carson

Alien Nation: 36 True Tales of Immigration by Sofija Stefanovic

The Pessimists by Bethany Ball

Toufah: The Woman Who Inspired an African #MeToo Movement by Toufah Jallow and Kim Pittaway

The Boundaries of Their Dwelling (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by Blake Sanz

Flesh & Blood: Reflections on Infertility, Family, and Creating a Bountiful Life: A Memoir by N. West Moss

The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu

Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer

The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim, Sean Lin Halbert (translator)

The Crime Without a Name: Ethnocide and the Erasure of Culture in America by Barrett Holmes Pitner

Death at Greenway by Lori Rader-Day

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny

Life Sciences by Joy Sorman, Lara Vergnaud (translator)

Jacket Weather by Mike DeCapite

Recognize!: An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Willis Hudson

No One Will Miss Her by Kat Rosenfield

Everyone You Hate Is Going to Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life by Daniel Sloss

Madder: A Memoir in Weeds Marco Wilkinson

The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta

Defiant: Growing Up in the Jim Crow South by Wade Hudson

Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett

When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble

On Animals by Susan Orlean

The Delusionist by Don Calame

Dragonblood Ring by Amparo Ortiz

Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha

Pearl by Josh Malerman