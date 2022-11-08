New Releases and More for November 8, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Now Is Not the Time To Panic, Better Than Fiction, Legends & Lattes, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
The Cloisters by Katy Hays
The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge
A Restless Truth by Freye Marske
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes by Travis Baldree
Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Man Who Lived Underground by Richard Wright
And Yet: Poems by Kate Baer
Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy
Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult by Faith Jones
Team Photograph by Lauren Haldeman
Fables and Spells: Collected and New Short Fiction and Poetry by adrienne maree brown
Man or Mango?: A Lament by Lucy Ellmann
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Paris Daillencourt is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
The Book That No One Wanted to Read by Richard Ayoade and Tor Freeman
The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Magic Kingdom by Russell Banks
Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger, Sam Wasson
This Time, That Place: Selected Stories (ReSet) by Clark Blaise
The Lemon by S. E. Boyd
Aliens: Vasquez by V. Castro
Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, and Family by Rabia Chaudry
Desert Creatures by Kay Chronister
The Hollows by Daniel Church
Chéri and The End of Chéri (New York Review Books Classics) by Colette, Paul Eprile (Translator)
Morning Sun in Wuhan by Ying Compestine
Desert Star by Michael Connelly
Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn
Anon Pls. by DeuxMoi
Empire of Exiles by Erin M Evans
Offended Sensibilities by Alisa Ganieva, Carol Apollonio (translator)
The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos
Never Rescue a Rogue (The Merriwell Sisters) by Virginia Heath
Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto for the Well-Being of Black Women by Shanita Hubbard
All Your Racial Problems Will Soon End: The Cartoons of Charles Johnson by Charles Johnson
Blackwater Falls by Ausma Zehanat Khan
Breakable Things by Cassandra Khaw
A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East by László Krasznahorkai, Ottilie Mulzet (translator)
Conversations with Birds by Priyanka Kumar
The Nightland Express by J. M. Lee
The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh
You Have Reached Your Destination by Louise Marburg
Participation by Anna Moschovakis
Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator), Ted Goossen (translator)
We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman
The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett
American Mother: The True Story of a Troubled Family, Motherhood, and the Cyanide Murders That Shook the World by Gregg Olsen
Witnesses for the Dead: Stories edited by Gary Phillips and Gar Anthony Haywood
Dark Rivers to Cross by Lynne Reeves
The Stars Undying (Empire Without End Book 1) by Emery Robin
Never Name the Dead by D. M. Rowell
Scattered Showers: Stories by Rainbow Rowell
Gleanings: Stories from the Arc of a Scythe by Neal Shusterman
What the Moon Gave Her by Christi Steyn
Flight by Lynn Steger Strong
A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal by Preslaysa Williams
The Age of Goodbyes by Zi Shu Li, YZ Chin (Translator)