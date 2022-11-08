New Releases and More for November 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Now Is Not the Time To Panic, Better Than Fiction, Legends & Lattes, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

The Cloisters by Katy Hays

The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge

A Restless Truth by Freye Marske

Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes by Travis Baldree

Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Man Who Lived Underground by Richard Wright

And Yet: Poems by Kate Baer

Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy

Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult by Faith Jones

Team Photograph by Lauren Haldeman

Fables and Spells: Collected and New Short Fiction and Poetry by adrienne maree brown

Man or Mango?: A Lament by Lucy Ellmann

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Paris Daillencourt is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall

The Book That No One Wanted to Read by Richard Ayoade and Tor Freeman

The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Magic Kingdom by Russell Banks

Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger, Sam Wasson

This Time, That Place: Selected Stories (ReSet) by Clark Blaise

The Lemon by S. E. Boyd

Aliens: Vasquez by V. Castro

Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, and Family by Rabia Chaudry

Desert Creatures by Kay Chronister

The Hollows by Daniel Church

Chéri and The End of Chéri (New York Review Books Classics) by Colette, Paul Eprile (Translator)

Morning Sun in Wuhan by Ying Compestine

Desert Star by Michael Connelly

Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn

Anon Pls. by DeuxMoi

Empire of Exiles by Erin M Evans

Offended Sensibilities by Alisa Ganieva, Carol Apollonio (translator)

The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos

Never Rescue a Rogue (The Merriwell Sisters) by Virginia Heath

Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto for the Well-Being of Black Women by Shanita Hubbard

All Your Racial Problems Will Soon End: The Cartoons of Charles Johnson by Charles Johnson

Blackwater Falls by Ausma Zehanat Khan

Breakable Things by Cassandra Khaw

A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East by László Krasznahorkai, Ottilie Mulzet (translator)

Conversations with Birds by Priyanka Kumar

The Nightland Express by J. M. Lee

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh

You Have Reached Your Destination by Louise Marburg

Participation by Anna Moschovakis

Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator), Ted Goossen (translator)

We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman

The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett

American Mother: The True Story of a Troubled Family, Motherhood, and the Cyanide Murders That Shook the World by Gregg Olsen

Witnesses for the Dead: Stories edited by Gary Phillips and Gar Anthony Haywood

Dark Rivers to Cross by Lynne Reeves

The Stars Undying (Empire Without End Book 1) by Emery Robin

Never Name the Dead by D. M. Rowell

Scattered Showers: Stories by Rainbow Rowell

Gleanings: Stories from the Arc of a Scythe by Neal Shusterman

What the Moon Gave Her by Christi Steyn

Flight by Lynn Steger Strong

A Sweet Lowcountry Proposal by Preslaysa Williams

The Age of Goodbyes by Zi Shu Li, YZ Chin (Translator)