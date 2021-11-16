Episode 337
New Releases and More for November 16, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss You Sexy Thing, Tidesong, ExtraOrdinary, and more great books.
beat book.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
A Rush of Wings by Laura E. Weymouth
The Ice House by Monica Sherwood
Tidesong by Wendy Xu
Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (Translator)
Starling by Isabel Strychacz
ExtraOrdinary by V. E. Schwab, Enid Balam
When We Were Them by Laura Namey Taylor
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon
Even Greater Mistakes by Charlie Jane Anders
Feel Your Way Through: A Book of Poetry by Kelsea Ballerini
Confessions of a Puppetmaster: A Hollywood Memoir of Ghouls, Guts, and Gonzo Filmmaking by Charles Band and Adam Felber
Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office by Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman
Tunnels by Rutu Modan and Ishai Mishory
His Name was Death by Rafael Bernal, Kit Schluter (translator)
The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece by Kevin Birmingham
Graceling (Graphic Novel) by Kristin Cashore and Gareth Hinds
Under a Starlit Sky by EM Castellan
The Cartographer’s Secret by Tea Cooper
You Feel It Just Below the Ribs by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
All the Feels by Olivia Dade
Around the World in 80 Books: A Literary Journey by David Damrosch
The Singles Table by Sara Desai
The Every by Dave Eggers
Raise a Fist, Take a Knee: Race and the Illusion of Progress in Modern Sports by John Feinstein
Galloway: Life In a Vanishing Landscape by Patrick Laurie and Nick Offerman
Leonard Cohen: On a Wire by Philippe Girard, Helge Dascher (translator)
The Hookup Dilemma by Constance Gillam
These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine
Dolphin Junction: Stories by Mick Herron
Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks: 1941-1995 by Patricia Highsmith and Anna von Planta
Duke, Actually by Jenny Holiday
Brothers in Arms: One Legendary Tank Regiment’s Bloody War From D-Day to VE-Day by James Holland
A Net For Small Fishes by Lucy Jago
A Little Hope by Ethan Joella
The Pledge (Detective Betty) by Kathleen Kent
The Everybody Ensemble: Donkeys, Essays, and Other Pandemoniums by Amy Leach
War Women by Martin Limon
Whisper Island by Carissa Ann Lynch
Believe Me by Tahereh Mafi
In the Eye of the Wild by Nastassja Martin and Sophie R. Lewis
The Diamond Keeper by Jeannie Mobley
Isolate (The Grand Illusion, 1) by L. E. Modesitt Jr.
The Power of Women: A Doctor’s Journey of Hope and Healing by Denis Mukwege
Howdie-Skelp: Poems by Paul Muldoon
Noor by Nnedi Okorafor
Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, Anton Hur (translator)
The Loft Generation: From the de Koonings to Twombly: Portraits and Sketches, 1942-2011 by Edith Schloss
The Four Humors by Mina Seckin
Journey to the Heart of the Abyss (Light the Abyss Book 2) by London Shah
Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Betty White: 100 Years of Wisdom from the First Lady of Television by Juliana Sharaf
Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy
Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson
The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home by Michael Tubbs
Year Of The Hawk: America’s Descent into Vietnam, 1965 by James A. Warren
Briar Girls by Rebecca Kim Wells
Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy by Gayle Jessup White
SPIKE by Spike Lee
Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland by Annie Leibovitz