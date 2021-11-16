New Releases and More for November 16, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss You Sexy Thing, Tidesong, ExtraOrdinary, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo

A Rush of Wings by Laura E. Weymouth

The Ice House by Monica Sherwood

Tidesong by Wendy Xu

Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (Translator)

Starling by Isabel Strychacz

ExtraOrdinary by V. E. Schwab, Enid Balam

When We Were Them by Laura Namey Taylor

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon

Even Greater Mistakes by Charlie Jane Anders

Feel Your Way Through: A Book of Poetry by Kelsea Ballerini

Confessions of a Puppetmaster: A Hollywood Memoir of Ghouls, Guts, and Gonzo Filmmaking by Charles Band and Adam Felber

Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office by Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman

Tunnels by Rutu Modan and Ishai Mishory

His Name was Death by Rafael Bernal, Kit Schluter (translator)

The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece by Kevin Birmingham

Graceling (Graphic Novel) by Kristin Cashore and Gareth Hinds

Under a Starlit Sky by EM Castellan

The Cartographer’s Secret by Tea Cooper

You Feel It Just Below the Ribs by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

All the Feels by Olivia Dade

Around the World in 80 Books: A Literary Journey by David Damrosch

The Singles Table by Sara Desai

The Every by Dave Eggers

Raise a Fist, Take a Knee: Race and the Illusion of Progress in Modern Sports by John Feinstein

Galloway: Life In a Vanishing Landscape by Patrick Laurie and Nick Offerman

Leonard Cohen: On a Wire by Philippe Girard, Helge Dascher (translator)

The Hookup Dilemma by Constance Gillam

These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine

Dolphin Junction: Stories by Mick Herron

Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks: 1941-1995 by Patricia Highsmith and Anna von Planta

Duke, Actually by Jenny Holiday

Brothers in Arms: One Legendary Tank Regiment’s Bloody War From D-Day to VE-Day by James Holland

A Net For Small Fishes by Lucy Jago

A Little Hope by Ethan Joella

The Pledge (Detective Betty) by Kathleen Kent

The Everybody Ensemble: Donkeys, Essays, and Other Pandemoniums by Amy Leach

War Women by Martin Limon

Whisper Island by Carissa Ann Lynch

Believe Me by Tahereh Mafi

In the Eye of the Wild by Nastassja Martin and Sophie R. Lewis

The Diamond Keeper by Jeannie Mobley

Isolate (The Grand Illusion, 1) by L. E. Modesitt Jr.

The Power of Women: A Doctor’s Journey of Hope and Healing by Denis Mukwege

Howdie-Skelp: Poems by Paul Muldoon

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky

Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, Anton Hur (translator)

The Loft Generation: From the de Koonings to Twombly: Portraits and Sketches, 1942-2011 by Edith Schloss

The Four Humors by Mina Seckin

Journey to the Heart of the Abyss (Light the Abyss Book 2) by London Shah

Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Betty White: 100 Years of Wisdom from the First Lady of Television by Juliana Sharaf

Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy

Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson

The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home by Michael Tubbs

Year Of The Hawk: America’s Descent into Vietnam, 1965 by James A. Warren

Briar Girls by Rebecca Kim Wells

Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy by Gayle Jessup White

SPIKE by Spike Lee

Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland by Annie Leibovitz