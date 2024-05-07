New Releases and More for May 7, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Ministry of Time, The Library Thief, Cinema Love, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
The Library Thief by Kuchenga Shenjé
Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski
The Year of Living Constitutionally by A.J. Jacobs
Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol
Cinema Love by Jiaming Tang
Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash
Death’s Country by R. M. Romero
Paperback Releases:
Beware the Woman by Megan Abbott
Rouge by Mona Awad ️
The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)
Death Valley by Melissa Broder
Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur
Penance by Eliza Clark ️
The Guest by Emma Cline
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard ️
On Earth as It Is on Television by Emily Jane
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Translation State by Ann Leckie
You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg
What We’re Reading:
Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl by Andrea Lawlor
Highway Thirteen: Stories by Fiona McFarlane
Wordhunter by Stella Sands
More Books Out This Week:
Supplication by Nour Abi-Nakhoul
Ghostroots: Stories by ‘Pemi Aguda
This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
Not a River by Selva Almada, Annie McDermott (translator)
Perfect Little Angels by Vincent Anioke
I Will Ruin You by Linwood Barclay
American Abductions by Mauro Javier Cardenas
Bad Seed: Stories by Gabriel Carle, Heather Houde (translator)
Their Divine Fires by Wendy Chen
The Takedown by Lily Chu
Daughters of Shandong by Eve J. Chung
Throne of Grace: A Mountain Man, an Epic Adventure, and the Bloody Conquest of the American West by Tom Clavin and Bob Drury
brother. do. you. love. me. by Manni Coe, Reuben Coe
Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland
Queerceañera by Alex Crespo
Blood Rubies by Mailan Doquang
Red Side Story (Shades of Grey, #2) by Jasper Fforde
This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune
The Body Farm: Stories by Abby Geni
Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me by Whoopi Goldberg
Coming Home by Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford
Archangels of Funk by Andrea Hairston
Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He
Troubled Waters by Mary Annaïse Heglar
Bite Me, Royce Taslim by Lauren Ho
The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean
Hot Boy Summer by Joe Jiménez
The Birds That Audubon Missed: Discovery and Desire in the American Wilderness by Kenn Kaufman
How It Works Out by Myriam Lacroix
Shanghailanders by Juli Min
Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America by Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda
América del Norte by Nicolás Medina Mora
Pages of Mourning by Diego Gerard Morrison
Hunted by Abir Mukherjee
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness by Mai K. Nguyen
Whale Fall by Elizabeth O’Connor
I Will Show You How It Was: The Story of Wartime Kyiv by Illia Ponomarenko
Peacocks of Instagram: Stories by Deepa Rajagopalan
The Dead Don’t Need Reminding: In Search of Fugitives, Mississippi, and Black TV Nerd Shit by Julian Randall
Ella by Diane Richards
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoë Schlanger
You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian
You Never Know: A Memoir by Tom Selleck
Any Way You Look by Maleeha Siddiqui
The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club by Helen Simonson
Korgi: The Complete Tale by Christian Slade
It’s Not Hysteria: Everything You Need to Know About Your Reproductive Health (but Were Never Told) by Dr. Karen Tang
Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea (Tomes & Tea Book 1) by Rebecca Thorne
See Loss See Also Love by Yukiko Tominaga
Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy
Lavash at First Sight by Taleen Voskuni
The Skunks by Fiona Warnick
skin & bones by Renée Watson
Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Sweet Nightmare (The Calder Academy, #1) by Tracy Wolff
Rising from the Ashes: Los Angeles, 1992. Edward Jae Song Lee, Latasha Harlins, Rodney King, and a City on Fire by Paula Yoo
The Lady Waiting by Magdalena Zyzak