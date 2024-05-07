New Releases and More for May 7, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Ministry of Time, The Library Thief, Cinema Love, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

The Library Thief by Kuchenga Shenjé

Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski

The Year of Living Constitutionally by A.J. Jacobs

Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol

Cinema Love by Jiaming Tang

Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash

Death’s Country by R. M. Romero

Paperback Releases:

Beware the Woman by Megan Abbott

Rouge by Mona Awad ️

The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)

Death Valley by Melissa Broder

Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur

Penance by Eliza Clark ️

The Guest by Emma Cline

The Ferryman by Justin Cronin

The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard ️

On Earth as It Is on Television by Emily Jane

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Translation State by Ann Leckie

You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg

What We’re Reading:

Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl by Andrea Lawlor

Highway Thirteen: Stories by Fiona McFarlane

Wordhunter by Stella Sands

More Books Out This Week:

Supplication by Nour Abi-Nakhoul

Ghostroots: Stories by ‘Pemi Aguda

This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed

Not a River by Selva Almada, Annie McDermott (translator)

Perfect Little Angels by Vincent Anioke

I Will Ruin You by Linwood Barclay

American Abductions by Mauro Javier Cardenas

Bad Seed: Stories by Gabriel Carle, Heather Houde (translator)

Their Divine Fires by Wendy Chen

The Takedown by Lily Chu

Daughters of Shandong by Eve J. Chung

Throne of Grace: A Mountain Man, an Epic Adventure, and the Bloody Conquest of the American West by Tom Clavin and Bob Drury

brother. do. you. love. me. by Manni Coe, Reuben Coe

Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland

Queerceañera by Alex Crespo

Blood Rubies by Mailan Doquang

Red Side Story (Shades of Grey, #2) by Jasper Fforde

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

The Body Farm: Stories by Abby Geni

Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me by Whoopi Goldberg

Coming Home by Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford

Archangels of Funk by Andrea Hairston

Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He

Troubled Waters by Mary Annaïse Heglar

Bite Me, Royce Taslim by Lauren Ho

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean

Hot Boy Summer by Joe Jiménez

The Birds That Audubon Missed: Discovery and Desire in the American Wilderness by Kenn Kaufman

How It Works Out by Myriam Lacroix

Shanghailanders by Juli Min

Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America by Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda

América del Norte by Nicolás Medina Mora

Pages of Mourning by Diego Gerard Morrison

Hunted by Abir Mukherjee

Anzu and the Realm of Darkness by Mai K. Nguyen

Whale Fall by Elizabeth O’Connor

I Will Show You How It Was: The Story of Wartime Kyiv by Illia Ponomarenko

Peacocks of Instagram: Stories by Deepa Rajagopalan

The Dead Don’t Need Reminding: In Search of Fugitives, Mississippi, and Black TV Nerd Shit by Julian Randall

Ella by Diane Richards

The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoë Schlanger

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

You Never Know: A Memoir by Tom Selleck

Any Way You Look by Maleeha Siddiqui

The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club by Helen Simonson

Korgi: The Complete Tale by Christian Slade

It’s Not Hysteria: Everything You Need to Know About Your Reproductive Health (but Were Never Told) by Dr. Karen Tang

Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea (Tomes & Tea Book 1) by Rebecca Thorne

See Loss See Also Love by Yukiko Tominaga

Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy

Lavash at First Sight by Taleen Voskuni

The Skunks by Fiona Warnick

skin & bones by Renée Watson

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams

Sweet Nightmare (The Calder Academy, #1) by Tracy Wolff

Rising from the Ashes: Los Angeles, 1992. Edward Jae Song Lee, Latasha Harlins, Rodney King, and a City on Fire by Paula Yoo

The Lady Waiting by Magdalena Zyzak