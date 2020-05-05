New Releases and More for May 5, 2020

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss A Good Marriage, Goldilocks, The Down Days, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight

Goldilocks by Laura Lam

Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel by Martha Wells

We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly

The Down Days by Ilze Hugo

War and Speech by Don Zolidis

All Adults Here by Emma Straub

Cat Yoga by Sam Hart

Strange Hotel by Eimear McBride

Who Ate the First Oyster?: The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History by Cody Cassidy

Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin

Officer Clemmons: A Memoir by Dr. François S. Clemmons

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Hollywood Park: A Memoir by Mikel Jollett

Westside Saints: A Tiny Mystery by W.M. Akers

Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, Joosun Lee (translator)

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Camp by L. C. Rosen

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Best Behavior: A Novel by Wendy Francis

When I Hit the Road by Nancy J. Cavanaugh

São Bernardo (New York Review Books Classics) by Graciliano Ramos (Author), Padma Viswanathan (Translator)

New-generation African Poets: A Chapbook Box Set: Saba by Kwame Dawes and Chris Abani

A Honeybee Heart Has Five Openings: A Year of Keeping Bees by Helen Jukes

And Their Children After Them: A Novel by Nicolas Mathieu, William Rodarmor (translator)

Throwback: The Chaos Loop by Peter Lerangis

The First Emma by Camille Di Maio

Pages & Co.: The Lost Fairy Tales by Anna James

She Wears Pain Like Diamonds: Poems by Alfa

Tarka the Otter by Henry Williamson

Mousse and Murder by Elizabeth Logan

The Law of Lines: A Novel by Hye-young Pyun, Sora Kim-Russell (translator)

The Water Keeper by Charles Martin

Julieta and the Diamond Enigma by Luisana Duarte Armendáriz

Big Summer: A Novel by Jennifer Weiner

The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm by Hilarie Burton

My Shouting, Shattered, Whispering Voice: A Guide to Writing Poetry and Speaking Your Truth by Patrice Vecchione

More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood by Natasha Gregson Wagner

Four Days of You and Me by Miranda Kenneally

Cockfight by María Fernanda Ampuero, Frances Riddle (translator)

All The Gay Saints by Kayleb Rae Candrilli

Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices by S. K. Ali, Aisha Saeed

White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia by Kiki Petrosino

The Secret of You and Me: A Novel by Melissa Lenhardt

It’s About Damn Time: How to Turn Being Underestimated into Your Greatest Advantage by Arlan Hamilton and Rachel L. Nelson

The Park by John Freeman

Adult Conversation: A Novel by Brandy Ferner

Golf’s Holy War: The Battle for the Soul of a Game in an Age of Science by Brett Cyrgalis

The Brown Bullet: Rajo Jack’s Drive to Integrate Auto Racing by Bill Poehler

I Know You Rider by Leslie Stein

The Eleventh Gate by Nancy Kress

Butterfly Bayou by Lexi Blake

Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror by Natasha Farrant, Lydia Corry

The Wondrous and Tragic Life of Ivan and Ivana by Maryse Condé, Richard Philcox (Translator)

The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism by Susan Berfield

The Narcissism of Small Differences by Michael Zadoorian

Philosopher of the Heart: The Restless Life of Søren Kierkegaard by Clare Carlisle

Untold Night and Day: A Novel by Bae Suah

The Last Blue: A Novel by Isla Morley

The Holy Shroud: A Brilliant Hoax in the Time of the Black Death by Gary Vikan

You’re Not Special: A (Sort-of) Memoir by Meghan Rienks

Bone Black by Carol Rose GoldenEagle

Daughter of the Boycott: Carrying On a Montgomery Family’s Civil Rights Legacy by Karen Gray Houston

The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think by Jennifer Ackerman

The Dark In-Between by Elizabeth Hrib

The Second Chance Dress Boutique: A Novel by Louisa Leaman

The Index of Self-Destructive Acts by Christopher Beha

Figure It Out: Essays by Wayne Koestenbaum

Langosh and Peppi: Fugitive Days by Veronica Post

Hunting November by Adriana Mather

Telephone: A Novel by Percival Everett

The Hilarious World of Depression by John Moe

Fractured Tide by Leslie Lutz

The Poison Flood by Jordan Farmer

Hope Island by Tim Major

Old Lovegood Girls by Gail Godwin

Tiny Imperfections by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans

Tornado Brain by Cat Patrick

The Last Tree Town by Beth Turley

You Are Not What We Expected by Sidura Ludwig

Last Girls by Demetra Brodsky

Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley

Summer Darlings by Brooke Lea Foster

Only the River: A Novel by Anne Raeff

The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World’s Most Famous Museum by James Gardner

On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights by Lawrence Goldstone

Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage by Tori Amos

Fracture: A Novel by Andrés Neuman, Nick Caistor and Lorenzo Garcia (translators)

The Life and Medieval Times of Kit Sweetly by Jamie Pacton

And Then They Stopped Talking to Me: Making Sense of Middle School by Judith Warner

The Imperfects: A Novel by Amy Meyerson

I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me by Juan Pablo Villalobos, Daniel Hahn (translator)

Santiago’s Road Home by Alexandra Diaz

What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon by Henry Clark

The Paris Hours: A Novel by Alex George

James Monroe: A Life by Tim McGrath

The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate

The Resolutions: A Novel by Brady Hammes

Catrachos: Poems by Roy G. Guzmán

The Betrothed by Kiera Cass

Groundwork: Autobiographical Writings, 1979–2012 by Paul Auster

Keep It Together, Keiko Carter by Debbi Michiko Florence

Happy Paws: A Branches Book (Layla and the Bots) by Vicky Fang, Christine Nishiyama

Close Up by Amanda Quick

Exile Music by Jennifer Steil

Connect the Dots by Keith Calabrese

Shuri: A Black Panther Novel (Marvel) (1) by Nic Stone

The Ruby Princess Runs Away (Jewel Kingdom #1) Jahnna N. Malcolm

The Book of V. by Anna Solomon

Death in the East: A Novel by Abir Mukherjee

Silence on Cold River: A Novel by Casey Dunn

Any Day With You by Mae Respicio

Scandinavian Noir: In Pursuit of a Mystery by Wendy Lesser

Heartstopper: Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

The Paladin: A Spy Novel by David Ignatius

Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a chef in training, father, and sleuth looking for the secret of French cooking by Bill Buford

Ghosts of Harvard: A Novel by Francesca Serritella

Hard Cash Valley by Brian Panowich

The Mathematics of the Gods and the Algorithms of Men: A Cultural History by Paolo Zellini, Erica Segre (translator), Carnell Simon (translator)

I, John Kennedy Toole by Jodee Blanco and Kent Carroll

The Tourist Attraction by Sarah Morgenthaler

Summer Longing by Jamie Brenner

A Gift for a Ghost by Borja González

In Praise of Paths: Walking Through Time and Nature by Torbjørn Ekelund, Becky L. Crook (translator)

Pelosi by Molly Ball

The Book of Second Chances by Katherine Slee

Manifesto for a Moral Revolution: Practices to Build a Better World by Jacqueline Novogratz

What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue

The Brideship Wife by Leslie Howard

A Short History of the Civil War by DK

A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth: Stories by Daniel Mason

Dark Skies by Danielle L. Jensen

Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation by J. Chester Johnson

Impostures (Library of Arabic Literature) by al-Ḥarīrī, Michael Cooperson

The Sewer Rat Stink (Geronimo Stilton Graphic Novel #1) by Geronimo Stilton, Tom Angleberger

Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy by Alastair Gee, Dani Anguiano

Brunch and Other Obligations: A Novel by Suzanne Nugent

The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book: Test Your Inner Detective by Solving Some of the World’s Most Difficult Cases by Sinclair McKay

Berkeley Noir (Akashic Noir) by Jerry Thompson and Owen Hill

This Is a Book for People Who Love the National Parks by Matt Garczynski

Lift by Minh Lê and Dan Santat

Katarina Ballerina (1) by Tiler Peck, Kyle Harris, Sumiti Collina (Illustrator)