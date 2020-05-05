Episode 258
New Releases and More for May 5, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss A Good Marriage, Goldilocks, The Down Days, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel by Martha Wells
We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly
The Down Days by Ilze Hugo
War and Speech by Don Zolidis
All Adults Here by Emma Straub
Cat Yoga by Sam Hart
Strange Hotel by Eimear McBride
Who Ate the First Oyster?: The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History by Cody Cassidy
Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin
Officer Clemmons: A Memoir by Dr. François S. Clemmons
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Hollywood Park: A Memoir by Mikel Jollett
Westside Saints: A Tiny Mystery by W.M. Akers
Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, Joosun Lee (translator)
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Camp by L. C. Rosen
The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Best Behavior: A Novel by Wendy Francis
When I Hit the Road by Nancy J. Cavanaugh
São Bernardo (New York Review Books Classics) by Graciliano Ramos (Author), Padma Viswanathan (Translator)
New-generation African Poets: A Chapbook Box Set: Saba by Kwame Dawes and Chris Abani
A Honeybee Heart Has Five Openings: A Year of Keeping Bees by Helen Jukes
And Their Children After Them: A Novel by Nicolas Mathieu, William Rodarmor (translator)
Throwback: The Chaos Loop by Peter Lerangis
The First Emma by Camille Di Maio
Pages & Co.: The Lost Fairy Tales by Anna James
She Wears Pain Like Diamonds: Poems by Alfa
Tarka the Otter by Henry Williamson
Mousse and Murder by Elizabeth Logan
The Law of Lines: A Novel by Hye-young Pyun, Sora Kim-Russell (translator)
The Water Keeper by Charles Martin
Julieta and the Diamond Enigma by Luisana Duarte Armendáriz
Big Summer: A Novel by Jennifer Weiner
The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm by Hilarie Burton
My Shouting, Shattered, Whispering Voice: A Guide to Writing Poetry and Speaking Your Truth by Patrice Vecchione
More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood by Natasha Gregson Wagner
Four Days of You and Me by Miranda Kenneally
Cockfight by María Fernanda Ampuero, Frances Riddle (translator)
All The Gay Saints by Kayleb Rae Candrilli
Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices by S. K. Ali, Aisha Saeed
White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia by Kiki Petrosino
The Secret of You and Me: A Novel by Melissa Lenhardt
It’s About Damn Time: How to Turn Being Underestimated into Your Greatest Advantage by Arlan Hamilton and Rachel L. Nelson
The Park by John Freeman
Adult Conversation: A Novel by Brandy Ferner
Golf’s Holy War: The Battle for the Soul of a Game in an Age of Science by Brett Cyrgalis
The Brown Bullet: Rajo Jack’s Drive to Integrate Auto Racing by Bill Poehler
I Know You Rider by Leslie Stein
The Eleventh Gate by Nancy Kress
Butterfly Bayou by Lexi Blake
Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror by Natasha Farrant, Lydia Corry
The Wondrous and Tragic Life of Ivan and Ivana by Maryse Condé, Richard Philcox (Translator)
The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism by Susan Berfield
The Narcissism of Small Differences by Michael Zadoorian
Philosopher of the Heart: The Restless Life of Søren Kierkegaard by Clare Carlisle
Untold Night and Day: A Novel by Bae Suah
The Last Blue: A Novel by Isla Morley
The Holy Shroud: A Brilliant Hoax in the Time of the Black Death by Gary Vikan
You’re Not Special: A (Sort-of) Memoir by Meghan Rienks
Bone Black by Carol Rose GoldenEagle
Daughter of the Boycott: Carrying On a Montgomery Family’s Civil Rights Legacy by Karen Gray Houston
The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think by Jennifer Ackerman
The Dark In-Between by Elizabeth Hrib
The Second Chance Dress Boutique: A Novel by Louisa Leaman
The Index of Self-Destructive Acts by Christopher Beha
Figure It Out: Essays by Wayne Koestenbaum
Langosh and Peppi: Fugitive Days by Veronica Post
Hunting November by Adriana Mather
Telephone: A Novel by Percival Everett
The Hilarious World of Depression by John Moe
Fractured Tide by Leslie Lutz
The Poison Flood by Jordan Farmer
Hope Island by Tim Major
Old Lovegood Girls by Gail Godwin
Tiny Imperfections by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans
Tornado Brain by Cat Patrick
The Last Tree Town by Beth Turley
You Are Not What We Expected by Sidura Ludwig
Last Girls by Demetra Brodsky
Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley
Summer Darlings by Brooke Lea Foster
Only the River: A Novel by Anne Raeff
The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World’s Most Famous Museum by James Gardner
On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights by Lawrence Goldstone
Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage by Tori Amos
Fracture: A Novel by Andrés Neuman, Nick Caistor and Lorenzo Garcia (translators)
The Life and Medieval Times of Kit Sweetly by Jamie Pacton
And Then They Stopped Talking to Me: Making Sense of Middle School by Judith Warner
The Imperfects: A Novel by Amy Meyerson
I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me by Juan Pablo Villalobos, Daniel Hahn (translator)
Santiago’s Road Home by Alexandra Diaz
What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon by Henry Clark
The Paris Hours: A Novel by Alex George
James Monroe: A Life by Tim McGrath
The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate
The Resolutions: A Novel by Brady Hammes
Catrachos: Poems by Roy G. Guzmán
The Betrothed by Kiera Cass
Groundwork: Autobiographical Writings, 1979–2012 by Paul Auster
Keep It Together, Keiko Carter by Debbi Michiko Florence
Happy Paws: A Branches Book (Layla and the Bots) by Vicky Fang, Christine Nishiyama
Close Up by Amanda Quick
Exile Music by Jennifer Steil
Connect the Dots by Keith Calabrese
Shuri: A Black Panther Novel (Marvel) (1) by Nic Stone
The Ruby Princess Runs Away (Jewel Kingdom #1) Jahnna N. Malcolm
The Book of V. by Anna Solomon
Death in the East: A Novel by Abir Mukherjee
Silence on Cold River: A Novel by Casey Dunn
Any Day With You by Mae Respicio
Scandinavian Noir: In Pursuit of a Mystery by Wendy Lesser
Heartstopper: Volume 1 by Alice Oseman
The Paladin: A Spy Novel by David Ignatius
Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a chef in training, father, and sleuth looking for the secret of French cooking by Bill Buford
Ghosts of Harvard: A Novel by Francesca Serritella
Hard Cash Valley by Brian Panowich
The Mathematics of the Gods and the Algorithms of Men: A Cultural History by Paolo Zellini, Erica Segre (translator), Carnell Simon (translator)
I, John Kennedy Toole by Jodee Blanco and Kent Carroll
The Tourist Attraction by Sarah Morgenthaler
Summer Longing by Jamie Brenner
A Gift for a Ghost by Borja González
In Praise of Paths: Walking Through Time and Nature by Torbjørn Ekelund, Becky L. Crook (translator)
Pelosi by Molly Ball
The Book of Second Chances by Katherine Slee
Manifesto for a Moral Revolution: Practices to Build a Better World by Jacqueline Novogratz
What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue
The Brideship Wife by Leslie Howard
A Short History of the Civil War by DK
A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth: Stories by Daniel Mason
Dark Skies by Danielle L. Jensen
Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation by J. Chester Johnson
Impostures (Library of Arabic Literature) by al-Ḥarīrī, Michael Cooperson
The Sewer Rat Stink (Geronimo Stilton Graphic Novel #1) by Geronimo Stilton, Tom Angleberger
Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy by Alastair Gee, Dani Anguiano
Brunch and Other Obligations: A Novel by Suzanne Nugent
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book: Test Your Inner Detective by Solving Some of the World’s Most Difficult Cases by Sinclair McKay
Berkeley Noir (Akashic Noir) by Jerry Thompson and Owen Hill
This Is a Book for People Who Love the National Parks by Matt Garczynski
Lift by Minh Lê and Dan Santat
Katarina Ballerina (1) by Tiler Peck, Kyle Harris, Sumiti Collina (Illustrator)