New Releases and More for May 24, 2022

This week, Danika and Patricia discuss City of Orange, You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty, A Lady for a Duke, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

All the Things We Don’t Talk About by Amy Feltman

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Primal Animals by Julia Lynn Rubin

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

City of Orange by David Yoon

Black Nerd Problems by William Evans & Omar Holmon

Only on the Weekends by Dean Atta

How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself by Marcus Bridgewater

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

Made in Korea by Sarah Suk

Morningside Heights by Joshua Henkin

Bath Haus by P. J. Vernon

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey

Madam by Phoebe Wynne

Girlhood by Melissa Febos

Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang

Trouble Girls by Julia Lynn Rubin

Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang, Gabe Ulla

Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth

Bonus hardcover out today: Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed

A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow

How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth by The Moth

Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Our Colors (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Gengoroh Tagame, Anne Ishii (translator)

Hide by Kiersten White

Beauty and the Besharam by Lillie Vale

What the Ermine Saw: The Extraordinary Journey of Leonardo da Vinci’s Most Mysterious Portrait by Eden Collinsworth

Solo Dance by Li Kotomi, Arthur Reiji Morris (translator)

Breadsong: How Baking Changed Our Lives by Kitty Tait and Al Tait

Break This House by Candice Iloh

Either/Or by Elif Batuman

The Uncollected Essays of Elizabeth Hardwick by Elizabeth Hardwick

Auē by Becky Manawatu

Sleepwalk: A Novel by Dan Chaon

My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves by Various

Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer and Jules Zuckerberg

Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life by Rowan Ellis, Jacky Sheridan (illustrator)

The Shore: A Novel by Katie Runde

We Had to Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets, Emma Rault (translator)

Little Brother: Love, Tragedy, and My Search for the Truth by Ben Westhoff

Dr. B. : A Novel by Daniel Birnbaum, Deborah Bragan-Turner (translator)

Never Coming Home: A Novel by Hannah Mary McKinnon

Milo and Marcos at the End of the World by Kevin Christopher Snipes

Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone

This Body I Wore: A Memoir by Diana Goetsch

Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry

Please Join Us by Catherine McKenzie

Brace for Impact: A Memoir by Gabe Montesanti

Second Spear by Kerstin Hall

Neruda on the Park by Cleyvis Natera

A Bright and Blinding Sun: A World War II Story of Survival, Love, and Redemption by Marcus Brotherton

Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement by Wendy L. Rouse

Coastlines: At the Water’s Edge by Emily Nathan

A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age by Philip Dray

The Measure by Nikki Erlick

The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Avalon: A Novel by Nell Zink

How We Ricochet by Faith Gardner

Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays by Barry Lopez

Sinkhole by Davida Breier