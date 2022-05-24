New Releases and More for May 24, 2022
This week, Danika and Patricia discuss City of Orange, You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty, A Lady for a Duke, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
All the Things We Don’t Talk About by Amy Feltman
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Primal Animals by Julia Lynn Rubin
A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
City of Orange by David Yoon
Black Nerd Problems by William Evans & Omar Holmon
Only on the Weekends by Dean Atta
How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself by Marcus Bridgewater
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Made in Korea by Sarah Suk
Morningside Heights by Joshua Henkin
Bath Haus by P. J. Vernon
The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey
Madam by Phoebe Wynne
Girlhood by Melissa Febos
Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang
Trouble Girls by Julia Lynn Rubin
Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang, Gabe Ulla
Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth
Bonus hardcover out today: Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed
A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow
How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth by The Moth
Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Our Colors (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Gengoroh Tagame, Anne Ishii (translator)
Hide by Kiersten White
Beauty and the Besharam by Lillie Vale
What the Ermine Saw: The Extraordinary Journey of Leonardo da Vinci’s Most Mysterious Portrait by Eden Collinsworth
Solo Dance by Li Kotomi, Arthur Reiji Morris (translator)
Breadsong: How Baking Changed Our Lives by Kitty Tait and Al Tait
Break This House by Candice Iloh
Either/Or by Elif Batuman
The Uncollected Essays of Elizabeth Hardwick by Elizabeth Hardwick
Auē by Becky Manawatu
Sleepwalk: A Novel by Dan Chaon
My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves by Various
Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Eliot Schrefer and Jules Zuckerberg
Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life by Rowan Ellis, Jacky Sheridan (illustrator)
The Shore: A Novel by Katie Runde
We Had to Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets, Emma Rault (translator)
Little Brother: Love, Tragedy, and My Search for the Truth by Ben Westhoff
Dr. B. : A Novel by Daniel Birnbaum, Deborah Bragan-Turner (translator)
Never Coming Home: A Novel by Hannah Mary McKinnon
Milo and Marcos at the End of the World by Kevin Christopher Snipes
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone
This Body I Wore: A Memoir by Diana Goetsch
Two Truths and a Lie by April Henry
Please Join Us by Catherine McKenzie
Brace for Impact: A Memoir by Gabe Montesanti
Second Spear by Kerstin Hall
Neruda on the Park by Cleyvis Natera
A Bright and Blinding Sun: A World War II Story of Survival, Love, and Redemption by Marcus Brotherton
Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement by Wendy L. Rouse
Coastlines: At the Water’s Edge by Emily Nathan
A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age by Philip Dray
The Measure by Nikki Erlick
The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee
Avalon: A Novel by Nell Zink
How We Ricochet by Faith Gardner
Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays by Barry Lopez
Sinkhole by Davida Breier