New Releases and More for March 30, 2021

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, Remote Work Revolution, Of Women and Salt, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere by Tsedal Neeley

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton

Listen Like You Mean It: Reclaiming the Lost Art of True Connection by Ximena Vengoechea

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans

The Silence of the White City by Eva Garcia Sáenz

The Water Rituals by Eva Garcia Sáenz

Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luvvie Ajayi Jones

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

Led Zeppelin: The Biography by Bob Spitz

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

She’s Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard

Oddity by Eli Brown

The Savage Instinct by Marjorie DeLuca

The Three Mrs. Greys by Shelly Ellis

Duchess If You Dare by Anabelle Bryant

Birds of Paradise by Oliver K. Langmead

Lost, Found, and Forever by Victoria Schade

Back in the Burbs by Avery Flynn, Tracy Wolff

Goddess of Filth by V. Castro

The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, Gregory Conti (translator)

Stories with Pictures by Antonio Tabucchi, Elizabeth Harris (translator)

The Lost Art of Doing Nothing: How the Dutch Unwind with Niksen by Maartje Willems and Lona Aalders

Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India by Suchitra Vijayan

Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth by Tony Hiss

The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights by Dorothy Wickenden

Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music by Amit Chaudhuri

In Praise of Retreat: Finding Sanctuary in the Modern World by Kirsteen MacLeod

North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work by Michael Blanding

The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman

Tell No Lies (A Quinn & Costa Thriller Book 2) by Allison Brennan

Horse Girl by Carrie Seim

Churchill & Son by Josh Ireland

The Book of Darryl by The Goggles

Empire of Ants: The Hidden World and Extraordinary Lives of Earth’s Tiny Conquerors by Susanne Foitzik and Olaf Fritsche

The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone

A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul

To the Greatest Heights: Facing Danger, Finding Humility, and Climbing a Mountain of Truth by Vanessa O’Brien

When I Ran Away: A Novel by Ilona Bannister

The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany by Graeme Gibson

Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball by Luke Epplin

Children Under Fire: An American Crisis by John Woodrow Cox

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

Libertie: A Novel by Kaitlyn Greenidge

Adler by Lavie Tidhar, Paul McCaffrey (Illustrator)

Girlhood by Melissa Febos

A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey by Jonathan Meiburg

Lurkers by Sandi Tan

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib

Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce

Sunflower Sisters: A Novel by Martha Hall Kelly

Prom Theory by Ann LaBar

Bee People and the Bugs They Love by Frank Mortimer

By Way of Sorrow by Robyn Gigl

The Hazards of Love Vol. 1: Bright World by Stan Stanley

We Belong by Cookie Hiponia Everman

All You Knead Is Love by Tanya Guerrero

Rule of Wolves: King of Scars Duology by Leigh Bardugo

Robot Artists and Black Swans: The Italian Fantascienza Stories by Bruce Sterling

The Perseverance by Raymond Antrobus

Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade by Nathaniel Rich

Tiger Girl and the Candy Kid: America’s Original Gangster Couple by Glenn Stout

100 Poems to Break Your Heart by Edward Hirsch

Secrets of Camp Whatever Vol. 1 by Chris Grine