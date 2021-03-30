Episode 304
New Releases and More for March 30, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, Remote Work Revolution, Of Women and Salt, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere by Tsedal Neeley
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Listen Like You Mean It: Reclaiming the Lost Art of True Connection by Ximena Vengoechea
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans
The Silence of the White City by Eva Garcia Sáenz
The Water Rituals by Eva Garcia Sáenz
Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luvvie Ajayi Jones
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun
Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
Led Zeppelin: The Biography by Bob Spitz
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
She’s Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard
Oddity by Eli Brown
The Savage Instinct by Marjorie DeLuca
The Three Mrs. Greys by Shelly Ellis
Duchess If You Dare by Anabelle Bryant
Birds of Paradise by Oliver K. Langmead
Lost, Found, and Forever by Victoria Schade
Back in the Burbs by Avery Flynn, Tracy Wolff
Goddess of Filth by V. Castro
The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, Gregory Conti (translator)
Stories with Pictures by Antonio Tabucchi, Elizabeth Harris (translator)
The Lost Art of Doing Nothing: How the Dutch Unwind with Niksen by Maartje Willems and Lona Aalders
Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India by Suchitra Vijayan
Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth by Tony Hiss
The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights by Dorothy Wickenden
Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music by Amit Chaudhuri
In Praise of Retreat: Finding Sanctuary in the Modern World by Kirsteen MacLeod
North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work by Michael Blanding
The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman
Tell No Lies (A Quinn & Costa Thriller Book 2) by Allison Brennan
Horse Girl by Carrie Seim
Churchill & Son by Josh Ireland
The Book of Darryl by The Goggles
Empire of Ants: The Hidden World and Extraordinary Lives of Earth’s Tiny Conquerors by Susanne Foitzik and Olaf Fritsche
The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone
A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul
To the Greatest Heights: Facing Danger, Finding Humility, and Climbing a Mountain of Truth by Vanessa O’Brien
When I Ran Away: A Novel by Ilona Bannister
The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany by Graeme Gibson
Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball by Luke Epplin
Children Under Fire: An American Crisis by John Woodrow Cox
The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
Libertie: A Novel by Kaitlyn Greenidge
Adler by Lavie Tidhar, Paul McCaffrey (Illustrator)
Girlhood by Melissa Febos
A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey by Jonathan Meiburg
Lurkers by Sandi Tan
A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce
Sunflower Sisters: A Novel by Martha Hall Kelly
Prom Theory by Ann LaBar
Bee People and the Bugs They Love by Frank Mortimer
By Way of Sorrow by Robyn Gigl
The Hazards of Love Vol. 1: Bright World by Stan Stanley
We Belong by Cookie Hiponia Everman
All You Knead Is Love by Tanya Guerrero
Rule of Wolves: King of Scars Duology by Leigh Bardugo
Robot Artists and Black Swans: The Italian Fantascienza Stories by Bruce Sterling
The Perseverance by Raymond Antrobus
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade by Nathaniel Rich
Tiger Girl and the Candy Kid: America’s Original Gangster Couple by Glenn Stout
100 Poems to Break Your Heart by Edward Hirsch
Secrets of Camp Whatever Vol. 1 by Chris Grine