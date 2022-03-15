New Releases and More for March 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Cartographers, The Last Laugh, The Book of Cold Cases, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

The League of Gentlewomen Witches (Dangerous Damsels Book 2) by India Holton

The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James

Isla to Island by Alexis Castellanos

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

Air by Monica Roe

Riding with Evil: Taking Down the Notorious Pagan Motorcycle Gang by Ken Croke with Dave Wedge

The Last Laugh by Mindy McGinnis

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Sadie on a Plate by Amanda Elliot

The Red Canoe by Wayne Johnson

Mecca by Susan Straight

Ocean State by Stewart O’Nan

Kundo Wakes Up by Saad Z. Hossain

We Uyghurs Have No Say: An Imprisoned Writer Speaks by Ilham Tohti

The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness by Michelle D. Hord

Things Past Telling by Sheila Williams

Memory’s Legion: The Complete Expanse Story Collection by James S. A. Corey

Nine Lives by Peter Swanson

Heaven Is a Place on Earth: Searching for an American Utopia by Adrian Shirk

Black Roses: Odes Celebrating Powerful Black Women by Harold Green III and Melissa Koby

When I Sing, Mountains Dance by Irene Solà, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters

In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing by Elena Ferrante and Ann Goldstein

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion from the New Look to Millennial Pink by Veronique Hyland

Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis

How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain by Ryan North

Being Mary Bennet by J.C. Peterson

Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse

Fencing with the King by Diana Abu-Jaber

A Novel Obsession by Caitlin Barasch

A Ballad of Love and Glory by Reyna Grande

Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence by Sonja Thomas

Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde

Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu

Reptile Memoirs by Silje Ulstein, Alison McCullough (translator)

The White Girl by Tony Birch

In a New York Minute by Kate Spencer

Chevy in the Hole by Kelsey Ronan

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

The Perfect Other: A Memoir of My Sister by Kyleigh Leddy

Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian

Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories by Hannah Tinti

The Do-Over by Bethany Turner