New Releases and More for March 15, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Cartographers, The Last Laugh, The Book of Cold Cases, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
The League of Gentlewomen Witches (Dangerous Damsels Book 2) by India Holton
The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
Isla to Island by Alexis Castellanos
Secret Identity by Alex Segura
Air by Monica Roe
Riding with Evil: Taking Down the Notorious Pagan Motorcycle Gang by Ken Croke with Dave Wedge
The Last Laugh by Mindy McGinnis
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Sadie on a Plate by Amanda Elliot
The Red Canoe by Wayne Johnson
Mecca by Susan Straight
Ocean State by Stewart O’Nan
Kundo Wakes Up by Saad Z. Hossain
We Uyghurs Have No Say: An Imprisoned Writer Speaks by Ilham Tohti
The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness by Michelle D. Hord
Things Past Telling by Sheila Williams
Memory’s Legion: The Complete Expanse Story Collection by James S. A. Corey
Nine Lives by Peter Swanson
Heaven Is a Place on Earth: Searching for an American Utopia by Adrian Shirk
Black Roses: Odes Celebrating Powerful Black Women by Harold Green III and Melissa Koby
When I Sing, Mountains Dance by Irene Solà, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)
Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma
Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters
In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing by Elena Ferrante and Ann Goldstein
When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion from the New Look to Millennial Pink by Veronique Hyland
Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis
How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain by Ryan North
Being Mary Bennet by J.C. Peterson
Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse
Fencing with the King by Diana Abu-Jaber
A Novel Obsession by Caitlin Barasch
A Ballad of Love and Glory by Reyna Grande
Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence by Sonja Thomas
Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde
Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu
Reptile Memoirs by Silje Ulstein, Alison McCullough (translator)
The White Girl by Tony Birch
In a New York Minute by Kate Spencer
Chevy in the Hole by Kelsey Ronan
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
The Perfect Other: A Memoir of My Sister by Kyleigh Leddy
Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories by Hannah Tinti
The Do-Over by Bethany Turner