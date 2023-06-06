New Releases and More for June 6, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss My Murder, The Dos and Donuts of Love, All the Sinners Bleed, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
My Murder by Katie Williams
The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest To Track Down The Last Remaining Lesbian Bars In America by Krista Burton
The Memory of Animals by Claire Fuller
The Grimoire of Grave Fates created by Hanna Alkaf and Margaret Owen
At the Edge of the Woods by Kathryn Bromwich
Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione
Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo
Paperback Releases:
This Golden State by Marit Weisenberg
Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley
Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora
Rainbow Rainbow: Stories by Lydia Conklin
Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe
Mother Ocean Father Nation by Nishant Batsha
Corrections in Ink: A Memoir by Keri Blakinger
Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss
Owlish by Dorothy Tse, Natascha Bruce (translator)
Mortal Follies by Alexis Hall
Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman
What We’re Reading:
Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler
Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go
The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
AHH! That’s What I Call Horror: An Anthology of ’90s Horror edited by Chelsea Pumpkins
More Books Out This Week:
The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende, Frances Riddle (translator)
When It All Syncs Up by Maya Ameyaw
The Talk by Darrin Bell
Killingly by Katharine Beutner
Secret of the Moon Conch by David Bowles and Guadalupe García McCall
Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—a Cool History of a Hot Commodity by Amy Brady
Nightmare Island by Shakirah Bourne
Girls and Their Horses by Eliza Jane Brazier
Good as Gold by Candace Buford
Relentless Melt by Jeremy P. Bushnell
A Quitter’s Paradise by Elysha Chang
Watch Us Shine by Marisa de los Santos
Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III
Pedro & Daniel by Federico Erebia, Julie Kwon
And Don’t F&%k It Up: An Oral History of RuPaul’s Drag Race (The First Ten Years) by Maria Elena Fernandez
The Say So by Julia Franks
Countries of Origin by Javier Fuentes
Between Two Moons by Aisha Abdel Gawad
Almost Brown: A Memoir by Charlotte Gill
Gay Club! by Simon James Green
Crow Mary by Kathleen Grissom
Open Throat by Henry Hoke
The House of Lincoln by Nancy Horan
George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes
The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson
And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode
Translation State by Ann Leckie
Maeve Fly by CJ Leede
August Blue by Deborah Levy
Boys Weekend (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Mattie Lubchansky
Sleeping with the Ancestors: How I Followed the Footprints of Slavery by Joseph McGill Jr., Herb Frazier
Camp Sylvania by Julie Murphy
Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu
The Kingdom over the Sea by Zohra Nabi
Starstruck: A Memoir of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Dark by Sarafina El-Badry Nance
People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals Are Nice: Stories by Ao Omae and Emily Balistrieri
Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, Tiffany Tsao (translator)
Where Are Your Boys Tonight?: The Oral History of Emo’s Mainstream Explosion 1999-2008 by Chris Payne
Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess
A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao
Lucky Dogs by Helen Schulman
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
The Questions That Matter Most: Reading, Writing, and the Exercise of Freedom by Jane Smiley
The Good Ones by Polly Stewart
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World of Fire by John Vaillant
How to Write About Africa: Collected Works by Binyavanga Wainaina
The Moon Represents My Heart by Pim Wangtechawat
Gentle Writing Advice: How to Be a Writer Without Destroying Yourself by Chuck Wendig