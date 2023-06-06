New Releases and More for June 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss My Murder, The Dos and Donuts of Love, All the Sinners Bleed, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

My Murder by Katie Williams

The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest To Track Down The Last Remaining Lesbian Bars In America by Krista Burton

The Memory of Animals by Claire Fuller

The Grimoire of Grave Fates created by Hanna Alkaf and Margaret Owen

At the Edge of the Woods by Kathryn Bromwich

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione

Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo

Paperback Releases:

This Golden State by Marit Weisenberg

Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

Rainbow Rainbow: Stories by Lydia Conklin

Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe

Mother Ocean Father Nation by Nishant Batsha

Corrections in Ink: A Memoir by Keri Blakinger

Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss

Owlish by Dorothy Tse, Natascha Bruce (translator)

Mortal Follies by Alexis Hall

Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman

What We’re Reading:

Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler

Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo

AHH! That’s What I Call Horror: An Anthology of ’90s Horror edited by Chelsea Pumpkins

More Books Out This Week:

The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende, Frances Riddle (translator)

When It All Syncs Up by Maya Ameyaw

The Talk by Darrin Bell

Killingly by Katharine Beutner

Secret of the Moon Conch by David Bowles and Guadalupe García McCall

Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—a Cool History of a Hot Commodity by Amy Brady

Nightmare Island by Shakirah Bourne

Girls and Their Horses by Eliza Jane Brazier

Good as Gold by Candace Buford

Relentless Melt by Jeremy P. Bushnell

A Quitter’s Paradise by Elysha Chang

Watch Us Shine by Marisa de los Santos

Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III

Pedro & Daniel by Federico Erebia, Julie Kwon

And Don’t F&%k It Up: An Oral History of RuPaul’s Drag Race (The First Ten Years) by Maria Elena Fernandez

The Say So by Julia Franks

Countries of Origin by Javier Fuentes

Between Two Moons by Aisha Abdel Gawad

Almost Brown: A Memoir by Charlotte Gill

Gay Club! by Simon James Green

Crow Mary by Kathleen Grissom

Open Throat by Henry Hoke

The House of Lincoln by Nancy Horan

George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes

The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson

And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode

Translation State by Ann Leckie

Maeve Fly by CJ Leede

August Blue by Deborah Levy

Boys Weekend (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Mattie Lubchansky

Sleeping with the Ancestors: How I Followed the Footprints of Slavery by Joseph McGill Jr., Herb Frazier

Camp Sylvania by Julie Murphy

Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu

The Kingdom over the Sea by Zohra Nabi

Starstruck: A Memoir of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Dark by Sarafina El-Badry Nance

People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals Are Nice: Stories by Ao Omae and Emily Balistrieri

Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, Tiffany Tsao (translator)

Where Are Your Boys Tonight?: The Oral History of Emo’s Mainstream Explosion 1999-2008 by Chris Payne

Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess

A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao

Lucky Dogs by Helen Schulman

Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See

The Questions That Matter Most: Reading, Writing, and the Exercise of Freedom by Jane Smiley

The Good Ones by Polly Stewart

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World of Fire by John Vaillant

How to Write About Africa: Collected Works by Binyavanga Wainaina

The Moon Represents My Heart by Pim Wangtechawat

Gentle Writing Advice: How to Be a Writer Without Destroying Yourself by Chuck Wendig