New Releases and More for June 21, 2022

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Ballad of Perilous Graves, Lucie Yi is Not a Romantic, On Rotation, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings

Vera Kelly, Lost and Found by Rosalie Knecht

Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods by Lyndsie Bourgon

Lucie Yi is Not a Romantic by Lauren Ho

On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi

Epically Earnest by Molly Horan

We Can Never Leave This Place by Eric Larocca

A Year to the Day by Robin Benway

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day (March 2 show)

The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin (August 17 show)

The War for Gloria by Atticus Lish

Lesson in Red by Maria Hummel

All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running by Elias Rodriques

Filthy Animals: Stories by Brandon Taylor

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

Wayward by Dana Spiotta

The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin (June 1 show)

Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen (June 8 show)

On Animals by Susan Orlean

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar (January 12 show)

Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever by L. Jon Wertheim

Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson (September 28 show)

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, Hugo Martínez (Illustrator)

The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson

Good Morning, Love by Ashley M. Coleman

Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley

Finding Perfect: A Novella by Colleen Hoover

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Froi of the Exiles by Melina Marchetta

The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue

The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland

The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern by Rita Zoey Chin

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Nobodies by Alanna Schubach

The Loophole by Naz Kutub

Dinner for One: How Cooking in Paris Saved Me by Sutanya Dacres

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong

Community Klepto by Kelly I. Hitchcock

The Catch by Alison Fairbrother

A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories by Chelsea T. Hicks

The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi

A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland

Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid

Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh

This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron

A Blind Corner: Stories by Caitlin Macy

Hana Hsu and the Ghost Crab Nation by Sylvia Liu

The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager

Girls They Write Songs About by Carlene Bauer

Jobs for Girls with Artistic Flair by June Gervais