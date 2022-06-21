New Releases and More for June 21, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Ballad of Perilous Graves, Lucie Yi is Not a Romantic, On Rotation, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Vera Kelly, Lost and Found by Rosalie Knecht
Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods by Lyndsie Bourgon
Lucie Yi is Not a Romantic by Lauren Ho
On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
Epically Earnest by Molly Horan
We Can Never Leave This Place by Eric Larocca
A Year to the Day by Robin Benway
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day (March 2 show)
The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin (August 17 show)
The War for Gloria by Atticus Lish
Lesson in Red by Maria Hummel
All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running by Elias Rodriques
Filthy Animals: Stories by Brandon Taylor
Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
Wayward by Dana Spiotta
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin (June 1 show)
Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen (June 8 show)
On Animals by Susan Orlean
You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar (January 12 show)
Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever by L. Jon Wertheim
Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson (September 28 show)
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, Hugo Martínez (Illustrator)
The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson
Good Morning, Love by Ashley M. Coleman
Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley
Finding Perfect: A Novella by Colleen Hoover
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Froi of the Exiles by Melina Marchetta
The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland
The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern by Rita Zoey Chin
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Nobodies by Alanna Schubach
The Loophole by Naz Kutub
Dinner for One: How Cooking in Paris Saved Me by Sutanya Dacres
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
Community Klepto by Kelly I. Hitchcock
The Catch by Alison Fairbrother
A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories by Chelsea T. Hicks
The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi
A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid
Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh
This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron
A Blind Corner: Stories by Caitlin Macy
Hana Hsu and the Ghost Crab Nation by Sylvia Liu
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Girls They Write Songs About by Carlene Bauer
Jobs for Girls with Artistic Flair by June Gervais