New Releases and More for June 2, 2020

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Parakeet, You Should See Me in a Crown, The Vanishing Half, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Parakeet: A Novel by Marie-Helene Bertino

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson

The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett

Again Again by E. Lockhart

A Burning: A Novel by Megha Majumdar

The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect by Wendy Williams

#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE : The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini by Nicole Byer

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy

The Mask Falling by Samantha Shannon

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A Decent Family: A Novel by Rosa Ventrella, Ann Goldstein (translator)

A Man by Keiichiro Hirano, Eli K.P. William (translator)

Kissing Lessons by Sophie Jordan

If We Were Us by K.L. Walther

The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska

Ghostlove by Dennis Mahoney

Gravity is Heartless: The Heartless Series, Book One by Sarah Lahey

The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley

Vagablonde by Anna Dorn

Muddy Matterhorn by Heather McHugh

Sara and the Search for Normal by Wesley King

Dancing After TEN by Vivian Chong, Georgia Webber

Melvile: A Graphic Novel by Romain Renard Renard

They Did Bad Things: A Thriller by Lauren A. Forry

The Disoriented by Amin Maalouf, Frank Wynne (translator)

Windows On The World by Robert Mailer Anderson, Jon Sack, Zack Anderson

Empress of Flames by Mimi Yu

Lady Chevy: A Novel by John Woods

Running from the Dead: A Crime Novel by Mike Knowles

Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined (Stephen Fry’s Greek Myths Book 2) by Stephen Fry

All the Songs We Sing: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Carolina African American Writers’ Collective by Lenard D. Moore

My Summer of Love and Misfortune by Lindsay Wong

Under Pressure: Living Life and Avoiding Death on a Nuclear Submarine by Richard Humphreys

Say I’m Dead: A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets, and Love by E. Dolores Johnson

Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias by Pragya Agarwal

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed by Laurie Halse Anderson, Leila Del Duca (Illustrator)

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, Richard Dixon (translator)

A Little Annihilation by Anna Janko, Philip Boehm (translator)

The Turnaway Study: Ten Years, a Thousand Women, and the Consequences of Having—or Being Denied—an Abortion by Diana Greene Foster

Song of the Sandman by JF Dubeau

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen

Prophetic City: Houston on the Cusp of a Changing America by Stephen L. Klineberg

Night of the Assassins: The Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin by Howard Blum

An Elegant Woman: A Novel by Martha McPhee

Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow by Nicholas A. Basbanes

Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman

The Hero of Numbani (Overwatch #1) by Nicky Drayden

Star Wars Queen’s Peril by E. K. Johnston

The Voyage of the Morning Light: A Novel by Marina Endicott

Conventionally Yours (True Colors) by Annabeth Albert

Jo & Laurie by Melissa de la Cruz, Margaret Stohl

Elly by Maike Wetzel, Lyn Marven (Translator)

The Summer of Kim Novak by Haakan Nesser, Saskia Vogel (Translator)

On the Prowl: In Search of Big Cat Origins by Mark Hallett and John M. Harris

No Rules: A Memoir by Sharon Dukett

Final Cuts: New Tales of Hollywood Horror and Other Spectacles by Ellen Datlow

Space at the Speed of Light: The History of 14 Billion Years for People Short on Time by Dr. Becky Smethurst

Dot Con: The Art of Scamming a Scammer by James Veitch

Hold Your Breath, China (An Inspector Chen mystery) by Qiu Xiaolong

The Next Great Migration by Sonia Shah

Splash! : 10,000 Years of Swimming by Howard Means

Black Sun Rising: A Novel by Matthew Carr

Clean Hands: A Novel by Patrick Hoffman

Places I’ve Taken My Body: Essays by Molly McCully Brown

Beyond the Break by Heather Buchta

How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong

The Book of Rosy: A Mother’s Story of Separation at the Border by Rosayra Pablo Cruz and Julie Schwietert Collazo

Wretchedness by Andrzej Tichý, Nichola Smalley (translator)

The Yield: A Novel by Tara June Winch

Category Five by Ann Dávila Cardinal

The Fallen: A Novel by Carlos Manuel Álvarez, Frank Wynne (translator)

The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across Our Largest Organ by Monty Lyman

Cosmology’s Century: An Inside History of Our Modern Understanding of the Universe by P. J. E. Peebles

Imaginary Borders (Pocket Change Collective) by Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

The Inner Coast: Essays by Donovan Hohn

The Madwoman and the Roomba: My Year of Domestic Mayhem by Sandra Tsing Loh

Remain Silent: A Manon Bradshaw Novel by Susie Steiner

The Voter File by David Pepper

The Joyce Girl by Annabel Abbs

Exciting Times: A Novel by Naoise Dolan

The Court of Miracles (A Court of Miracles) by Kester Grant

The State of Us by Shaun David Hutchinson

Perfectly Famous by Emily Liebert

The New Queer Conscience by Adam Eli

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why: Essays by Alexandra Petri

Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It by Jamie Margolin

Little Creeping Things by Chelsea Ichaso

Between Everything and Nothing: The Journey of Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal and the Quest for Asylum by Joe Meno

Where We Go From Here by Lucas Rocha, Larissa Helena (Translator)

The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini

The Second Home by Christina Clancy

The School for Good and Evil: One True King by Soman Chainani

Seven Years of Darkness by You-Jeong Jeong

Magnetized: Conversations with a Serial Killer by Carlos Busqued, Samuel Rutter (translator)

The Day I Was Erased by Lisa Thompson

The Way to Rio Luna by Zoraida Cordova

The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir by Wayétu Moore

Asha and the Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan

Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon

Burn by Patrick Ness

Ornamental by Juan Cárdenas, Lizzie Davis (translator)

The View from Here: A Novel by Hannah McKinnon

Her Perfect Life by Rebecca Taylor

My Calamity Jane by Cynthia Hand

Happily Ever After & Everything In Between by Debbie Tung

The Summer Deal: A Novel by Jill Shalvis

Donut the Destroyer by Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins

You Don’t Live Here by Robyn Schneider

The Obsidian Tower (The Gate of Secrets) by Melissa Caruso

The Choice by Gillian McAllister

More Miracle Than Bird by Alice Miller

Ask Me Anything by P.Z. Reizin

Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters: A Novel by Jennifer Chiaverini

This Is What I Know About Art by Kimberly Drew

Who Killed Berta Caceres? The Murder of an Indigenous Defender and the Race to Save the Planet by Nina Lakhani

Girls Garage: How to Use Any Tool, Tackle Any Project, and Build the World You Want to See (Teenage Trailblazers, STEM Building Projects for Girls) by Emily Pilloton

A Long Night in Paris by Dov Alfon

How to Die in Space: A Journey Through Dangerous Astrophysical Phenomena by Paul Sutter PhD

A Decade of Disruption: America in the New Millennium by Garrett Peck