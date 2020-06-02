Episode 262
New Releases and More for June 2, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Parakeet, You Should See Me in a Crown, The Vanishing Half, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Parakeet: A Novel by Marie-Helene Bertino
You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson
The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett
Again Again by E. Lockhart
A Burning: A Novel by Megha Majumdar
The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect by Wendy Williams
#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE : The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini by Nicole Byer
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy
The Mask Falling by Samantha Shannon
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A Decent Family: A Novel by Rosa Ventrella, Ann Goldstein (translator)
A Man by Keiichiro Hirano, Eli K.P. William (translator)
Kissing Lessons by Sophie Jordan
If We Were Us by K.L. Walther
The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska
Ghostlove by Dennis Mahoney
Gravity is Heartless: The Heartless Series, Book One by Sarah Lahey
The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley
Vagablonde by Anna Dorn
Muddy Matterhorn by Heather McHugh
Sara and the Search for Normal by Wesley King
Dancing After TEN by Vivian Chong, Georgia Webber
Melvile: A Graphic Novel by Romain Renard Renard
They Did Bad Things: A Thriller by Lauren A. Forry
The Disoriented by Amin Maalouf, Frank Wynne (translator)
Windows On The World by Robert Mailer Anderson, Jon Sack, Zack Anderson
Empress of Flames by Mimi Yu
Lady Chevy: A Novel by John Woods
Running from the Dead: A Crime Novel by Mike Knowles
Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined (Stephen Fry’s Greek Myths Book 2) by Stephen Fry
All the Songs We Sing: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Carolina African American Writers’ Collective by Lenard D. Moore
My Summer of Love and Misfortune by Lindsay Wong
Under Pressure: Living Life and Avoiding Death on a Nuclear Submarine by Richard Humphreys
Say I’m Dead: A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets, and Love by E. Dolores Johnson
Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias by Pragya Agarwal
Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed by Laurie Halse Anderson, Leila Del Duca (Illustrator)
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, Richard Dixon (translator)
A Little Annihilation by Anna Janko, Philip Boehm (translator)
The Turnaway Study: Ten Years, a Thousand Women, and the Consequences of Having—or Being Denied—an Abortion by Diana Greene Foster
Song of the Sandman by JF Dubeau
Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen
Prophetic City: Houston on the Cusp of a Changing America by Stephen L. Klineberg
Night of the Assassins: The Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin by Howard Blum
An Elegant Woman: A Novel by Martha McPhee
Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow by Nicholas A. Basbanes
Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman
The Hero of Numbani (Overwatch #1) by Nicky Drayden
Star Wars Queen’s Peril by E. K. Johnston
The Voyage of the Morning Light: A Novel by Marina Endicott
Conventionally Yours (True Colors) by Annabeth Albert
Jo & Laurie by Melissa de la Cruz, Margaret Stohl
Elly by Maike Wetzel, Lyn Marven (Translator)
The Summer of Kim Novak by Haakan Nesser, Saskia Vogel (Translator)
On the Prowl: In Search of Big Cat Origins by Mark Hallett and John M. Harris
No Rules: A Memoir by Sharon Dukett
Final Cuts: New Tales of Hollywood Horror and Other Spectacles by Ellen Datlow
Space at the Speed of Light: The History of 14 Billion Years for People Short on Time by Dr. Becky Smethurst
Dot Con: The Art of Scamming a Scammer by James Veitch
Hold Your Breath, China (An Inspector Chen mystery) by Qiu Xiaolong
The Next Great Migration by Sonia Shah
Splash! : 10,000 Years of Swimming by Howard Means
Black Sun Rising: A Novel by Matthew Carr
Clean Hands: A Novel by Patrick Hoffman
Places I’ve Taken My Body: Essays by Molly McCully Brown
Beyond the Break by Heather Buchta
How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong
The Book of Rosy: A Mother’s Story of Separation at the Border by Rosayra Pablo Cruz and Julie Schwietert Collazo
Wretchedness by Andrzej Tichý, Nichola Smalley (translator)
The Yield: A Novel by Tara June Winch
Category Five by Ann Dávila Cardinal
The Fallen: A Novel by Carlos Manuel Álvarez, Frank Wynne (translator)
The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across Our Largest Organ by Monty Lyman
Cosmology’s Century: An Inside History of Our Modern Understanding of the Universe by P. J. E. Peebles
Imaginary Borders (Pocket Change Collective) by Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
The Inner Coast: Essays by Donovan Hohn
The Madwoman and the Roomba: My Year of Domestic Mayhem by Sandra Tsing Loh
Remain Silent: A Manon Bradshaw Novel by Susie Steiner
The Voter File by David Pepper
The Joyce Girl by Annabel Abbs
Exciting Times: A Novel by Naoise Dolan
The Court of Miracles (A Court of Miracles) by Kester Grant
The State of Us by Shaun David Hutchinson
Perfectly Famous by Emily Liebert
The New Queer Conscience by Adam Eli
A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown
Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why: Essays by Alexandra Petri
Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It by Jamie Margolin
Little Creeping Things by Chelsea Ichaso
Between Everything and Nothing: The Journey of Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal and the Quest for Asylum by Joe Meno
Where We Go From Here by Lucas Rocha, Larissa Helena (Translator)
The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini
The Second Home by Christina Clancy
The School for Good and Evil: One True King by Soman Chainani
Seven Years of Darkness by You-Jeong Jeong
Magnetized: Conversations with a Serial Killer by Carlos Busqued, Samuel Rutter (translator)
The Day I Was Erased by Lisa Thompson
The Way to Rio Luna by Zoraida Cordova
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women: A Memoir by Wayétu Moore
Asha and the Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan
Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon
Burn by Patrick Ness
Ornamental by Juan Cárdenas, Lizzie Davis (translator)
The View from Here: A Novel by Hannah McKinnon
Her Perfect Life by Rebecca Taylor
My Calamity Jane by Cynthia Hand
Happily Ever After & Everything In Between by Debbie Tung
The Summer Deal: A Novel by Jill Shalvis
Donut the Destroyer by Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins
You Don’t Live Here by Robyn Schneider
The Obsidian Tower (The Gate of Secrets) by Melissa Caruso
The Choice by Gillian McAllister
More Miracle Than Bird by Alice Miller
Ask Me Anything by P.Z. Reizin
Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters: A Novel by Jennifer Chiaverini
This Is What I Know About Art by Kimberly Drew
Who Killed Berta Caceres? The Murder of an Indigenous Defender and the Race to Save the Planet by Nina Lakhani
Girls Garage: How to Use Any Tool, Tackle Any Project, and Build the World You Want to See (Teenage Trailblazers, STEM Building Projects for Girls) by Emily Pilloton
A Long Night in Paris by Dov Alfon
How to Die in Space: A Journey Through Dangerous Astrophysical Phenomena by Paul Sutter PhD
A Decade of Disruption: America in the New Millennium by Garrett Peck