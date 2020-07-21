Episode 269
New Releases and More for July 21, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Hamnet, 10 Things I Hate About Pinky, He Started It, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Hamnet: A novel by Maggie O’Farrell
The Pull of the Stars: A Novel by Emma Donoghue
He Started It by Samantha Downing
The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist by Adrian Tomine
The Mysterious Messenger by Gilbert Ford
The Perfect Father: The True Story of Chris Watts, His All-American Family, and a Shocking Murder by John Glatt
The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained by Colin Dickey
10 Things I Hate about Pinky by Sandhya Menon
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Good Turn by Dervla McTiernan
Sing Backwards and Weep by Mark Lanegan
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Splinters of Scarlet by Emily Bain Murphy
Quantum Shadows by L. E. Modesitt Jr.
On Nostalgia by David Berry
MEG: Generations by Steve Alten
Alpha Omega by Nicholas Bowling
Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth by Stuart Ritchie
It’s Your Funeral by Emily Riesbeck, Ellen Kramer
He Came in With It: A Portrait of Motherhood and Madness by Miriam Feldman
Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina by Chris Frantz
Pew: A Novel by Catherine Lacey
The Big Book of Modern Fantasy edited by Ann and Jeff Vandermeer
She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World by Jennifer Palmieri
Trouble the Saints: A Novel by Alaya Dawn Johnson
The Vanishing Sky by L. Annette Binder
The Nemesis Manifesto (Evan Ryder) by Eric Van Lustbader
More Than Maybe: A Novel by Erin Hahn
I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad by Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg
I Come with Knives: Malus Domestica by S. A. Hunt
How Lulu Lost Her Mind by Rachel Gibson
Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels by Rachel Cohen
The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez by Adrianna Cuevas
The Indomitable Florence Finch: The Untold Story of a War Widow Turned Resistance Fighter and Savior of American POWs by Robert J. Mrazek
The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke
I You We Them: Walking into the World of the Desk Killer by Dan Gretton
How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do – and What It Says About You by Katherine D. Kinzler
Decoding Your Cat: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones by American College of Veterinary Behaviorists
Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann
The Emotional Load: And Other Invisible Stuff by Emma and Una Dimitrijevic
Grove: A Field Novel by Esther Kinsky, Caroline Schmidt (translator)
Skin Deep (Siobhan O’Brien Book 1) by Sung J. Woo
Act (A Click Graphic Novel) by Kayla Miller
The Kindness of Strangers: How a Selfish Ape Invented a New Moral Code by Michael E. McCullough
The Divine Boys by Laura Restrepo, Carolina De Robertis (translator)
A Woman’s Place: Inside the Fight for a Feminist Future by Kylie Cheung
The Road from Raqqa: A Story of Brotherhood, Borders, and Belonging by Jordan Ritter Conn
Shadow Garden by Alexandra Burt
The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel
Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration by Christine Montross
Clean: The New Science of Skin by James Hamblin
Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act by Nicholson Baker
Sisters in Hate: Women on the Front Lines of White Nationalism by Seyward Darby
Riding with the Ghost: A Memoir by Justin Taylor
River of Dreams by Jan Nash
More Better Deals by Joe Lansdale
Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum
Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS by Maria Sherman
The Loyalties: A Novel by Delphine de Vigan
Heaven and Earth by Paolo Giordano
South of the Buttonwood Tree by Heather Webber
Musical Chairs: A Novel by Amy Poeppel
The Daughters of Foxcote Manor by Eve Chase
Savage Legion (Savage Rebellion) by Matt Wallace
Elvin Link, Please Report to the Principal’s Office! by Drew Dernavich
Ashes of the Sun (Burning Blade Silver Eye #1) by Django Wexler
War Stories by Gordon Korman
Nobody: A Hymn to the Sea by Alice Oswald
Axiom’s End: A Novel by Lindsay Ellis
Malorie: A Novel by Josh Malerman
I Saw Him Die: A Novel by Andrew Wilson
The Sin in the Steel by Ryan Van Loan
Some Go Home: A Novel by Odie Lindsey
The Woman Before Wallis: A Novel of Windsors, Vanderbilts, and Royal Scandal by Bryn Turnbull
The Vacation: A Novel by T. M. Logan
Felted Animal Knits: 20 keep-forever friends to knit, felt and love by Catherine Arnfield
Paris is Always a Good Idea by Jenn McKinlay
Girl from Nowhere by Tiffany Rosenhan
The Beauty of Living: E. E. Cummings in the Great War by Alison Rosenblitt
Shielded by KayLynn Flanders
Puppies by Maurizio de Giovanni, Antony Shugaar (translator)
Love and Theft: A Novel by Stan Parish
The Sqirl Jam Book (Jelly, Fruit Butter, and Others) by Jessica Koslow
Happiness Will Follow by Mike Hawthorne
The Lives of Edie Pritchard by Larry Watson
The Double X Economy: The Epic Potential of Women’s Empowerment by Linda Scott