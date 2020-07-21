New Releases and More for July 21, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Hamnet, 10 Things I Hate About Pinky, He Started It, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Hamnet: A novel by Maggie O’Farrell

The Pull of the Stars: A Novel by Emma Donoghue

He Started It by Samantha Downing

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist by Adrian Tomine

The Mysterious Messenger by Gilbert Ford

The Perfect Father: The True Story of Chris Watts, His All-American Family, and a Shocking Murder by John Glatt

The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained by Colin Dickey

10 Things I Hate about Pinky by Sandhya Menon

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Good Turn by Dervla McTiernan

Sing Backwards and Weep by Mark Lanegan

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Splinters of Scarlet by Emily Bain Murphy

Quantum Shadows by L. E. Modesitt Jr.

On Nostalgia by David Berry

MEG: Generations by Steve Alten

Alpha Omega by Nicholas Bowling

Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth by Stuart Ritchie

It’s Your Funeral by Emily Riesbeck, Ellen Kramer

He Came in With It: A Portrait of Motherhood and Madness by Miriam Feldman

Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina by Chris Frantz

Pew: A Novel by Catherine Lacey

The Big Book of Modern Fantasy edited by Ann and Jeff Vandermeer

She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World by Jennifer Palmieri

Trouble the Saints: A Novel by Alaya Dawn Johnson

The Vanishing Sky by L. Annette Binder

The Nemesis Manifesto (Evan Ryder) by Eric Van Lustbader

More Than Maybe: A Novel by Erin Hahn

I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad by Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg

I Come with Knives: Malus Domestica by S. A. Hunt

How Lulu Lost Her Mind by Rachel Gibson

Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels by Rachel Cohen

The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez by Adrianna Cuevas

The Indomitable Florence Finch: The Untold Story of a War Widow Turned Resistance Fighter and Savior of American POWs by Robert J. Mrazek

The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke

I You We Them: Walking into the World of the Desk Killer by Dan Gretton

How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do – and What It Says About You by Katherine D. Kinzler

Decoding Your Cat: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones by American College of Veterinary Behaviorists

Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann

The Emotional Load: And Other Invisible Stuff by Emma and Una Dimitrijevic

Grove: A Field Novel by Esther Kinsky, Caroline Schmidt (translator)

Skin Deep (Siobhan O’Brien Book 1) by Sung J. Woo

Act (A Click Graphic Novel) by Kayla Miller

The Kindness of Strangers: How a Selfish Ape Invented a New Moral Code by Michael E. McCullough

The Divine Boys by Laura Restrepo, Carolina De Robertis (translator)

A Woman’s Place: Inside the Fight for a Feminist Future by Kylie Cheung

The Road from Raqqa: A Story of Brotherhood, Borders, and Belonging by Jordan Ritter Conn

Shadow Garden by Alexandra Burt

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration by Christine Montross

Clean: The New Science of Skin by James Hamblin

Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act by Nicholson Baker

Sisters in Hate: Women on the Front Lines of White Nationalism by Seyward Darby

Riding with the Ghost: A Memoir by Justin Taylor

River of Dreams by Jan Nash

More Better Deals by Joe Lansdale

Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum

Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS by Maria Sherman

The Loyalties: A Novel by Delphine de Vigan

Heaven and Earth by Paolo Giordano

South of the Buttonwood Tree by Heather Webber

Musical Chairs: A Novel by Amy Poeppel

The Daughters of Foxcote Manor by Eve Chase

Savage Legion (Savage Rebellion) by Matt Wallace

Elvin Link, Please Report to the Principal’s Office! by Drew Dernavich

Ashes of the Sun (Burning Blade Silver Eye #1) by Django Wexler

War Stories by Gordon Korman

Nobody: A Hymn to the Sea by Alice Oswald

Axiom’s End: A Novel by Lindsay Ellis

Malorie: A Novel by Josh Malerman

I Saw Him Die: A Novel by Andrew Wilson

The Sin in the Steel by Ryan Van Loan

Some Go Home: A Novel by Odie Lindsey

The Woman Before Wallis: A Novel of Windsors, Vanderbilts, and Royal Scandal by Bryn Turnbull

The Vacation: A Novel by T. M. Logan

Felted Animal Knits: 20 keep-forever friends to knit, felt and love by Catherine Arnfield

Paris is Always a Good Idea by Jenn McKinlay

Girl from Nowhere by Tiffany Rosenhan

The Beauty of Living: E. E. Cummings in the Great War by Alison Rosenblitt

Shielded by KayLynn Flanders

Puppies by Maurizio de Giovanni, Antony Shugaar (translator)

Love and Theft: A Novel by Stan Parish

The Sqirl Jam Book (Jelly, Fruit Butter, and Others) by Jessica Koslow

Happiness Will Follow by Mike Hawthorne

The Lives of Edie Pritchard by Larry Watson

The Double X Economy: The Epic Potential of Women’s Empowerment by Linda Scott

