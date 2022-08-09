New Releases and More for August 9, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Women Could Fly, You’re Invited, I’m Glad My Mom Died, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
Lakewood by Megan Giddings
You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
Mommie Dearest by Christina Crawford
Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson
Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson
Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir
Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty
The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty
The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast by Kirk Wallace Johnson
The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century by Kirk W. Johnson
Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen
The Vanishing Season (Ellery Hathaway Book 1) by Joanna Schaffhausen
The Archer by Shruti Swamy
You Can’t Be Serious by Kal Penn
Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong
Bright: A Memoir by Kiki Petrosino
Mr. Perfect on Paper by Jean Meltzer
The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
Mad About You by Mhairi McFarlane
WHAT WE’RE READING:
More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez
The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A Map for the Missing by Belinda Huijuan Tang
Sister Friends Forever by Kimberla Lawson Roby
Wake Me Up at Nine in the Morning by A Yi
Girls Without Tears by T. L. Finlay
Are You Sara? by S.C. Lalli
Luck and Last Resorts by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
The Deal Goes Down by Larry Beinhart
The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
A Song For Everyone: The Story of Creedence Clearwater Revival by John Lingan
Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss
The Fossil Hunter by Tea Cooper
Bilbao–New York–Bilbao by Kirmen Uribe, Elizabeth Macklin (translator)
Panics by Barbara Molinard, Emma Ramadan (translator)
Heat 2 by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner
Diary of a Void by Emi Yagi, David Boyd (Translator), Lucy North (Translator)
The Art of Prophecy by Wesley Chu
Winter’s Reckoning by Adele Holmes M.D.
Fruit Punch: A Memoir by Kendra Allen
This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After by Elizabeth Crane
How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta
If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal: What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity by Justin D. Gregg
Mother in the Dark by Kayla Maiuri
These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall
The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza
Cake Eater by Allyson Dahlin
The Bruising of Qilwa by Naseem Jamnia
After the Hurricane by Leah Franqui
The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell
Mount Chicago by Adam Levin
Healing a Divided Nation: How the American Civil War Revolutionized Western Medicine by Carole Adrienne
Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green
The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela
Moth by Melody Razak
The Two Wrong Halves of Ruby Taylor by Amanda Panitch