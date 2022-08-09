New Releases and More for August 9, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Women Could Fly, You’re Invited, I’m Glad My Mom Died, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings

Lakewood by Megan Giddings

You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Mommie Dearest by Christina Crawford

Husband Material by Alexis Hall

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson

Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir

Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty

The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty

The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast by Kirk Wallace Johnson

The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century by Kirk W. Johnson

Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen

The Vanishing Season (Ellery Hathaway Book 1) by Joanna Schaffhausen

The Archer by Shruti Swamy

You Can’t Be Serious by Kal Penn

Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir by Cecily Strong

Bright: A Memoir by Kiki Petrosino

Mr. Perfect on Paper by Jean Meltzer

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

Mad About You by Mhairi McFarlane

WHAT WE’RE READING:

More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A Map for the Missing by Belinda Huijuan Tang

Sister Friends Forever by Kimberla Lawson Roby

Wake Me Up at Nine in the Morning by A Yi

Girls Without Tears by T. L. Finlay

Are You Sara? by S.C. Lalli

Luck and Last Resorts by Sarah Grunder Ruiz

The Deal Goes Down by Larry Beinhart

The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope

A Song For Everyone: The Story of Creedence Clearwater Revival by John Lingan

Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss

The Fossil Hunter by Tea Cooper

Bilbao–New York–Bilbao by Kirmen Uribe, Elizabeth Macklin (translator)

Panics by Barbara Molinard, Emma Ramadan (translator)

Heat 2 by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner

Diary of a Void by Emi Yagi, David Boyd (Translator), Lucy North (Translator)

The Art of Prophecy by Wesley Chu

Winter’s Reckoning by Adele Holmes M.D.

Fruit Punch: A Memoir by Kendra Allen

This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After by Elizabeth Crane

How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta

If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal: What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity by Justin D. Gregg

Mother in the Dark by Kayla Maiuri

​​These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall

The Last Karankawas by Kimberly Garza

Cake Eater by Allyson Dahlin

The Bruising of Qilwa by Naseem Jamnia

After the Hurricane by Leah Franqui

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell

Mount Chicago by Adam Levin

Healing a Divided Nation: How the American Civil War Revolutionized Western Medicine by Carole Adrienne

Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green

The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela

Moth by Melody Razak

The Two Wrong Halves of Ruby Taylor by Amanda Panitch