New Releases and More for August 23, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, To Catch a Raven, Babel, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Aphrodite and the Duke by JJ McAvoy
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days : The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler by Rebecca Donner (paperback)
To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang
The Sleepless by Victor Manibo
A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers
Hoodoo for Everyone: Modern Approaches to Magic, Conjure, Rootwork, and Liberation by Sherry Shone
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
The Girls Are Never Gone by Sarah Glenn Marsh
A Catalogue of Catastrophe: Chronicles of St Mary’s 13 by Jodi Taylor
Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel Beck
The Witches of Moonshyne Manor by Bianca Marais
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood
WHAT WE’RE READING:
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole by Tiffany Aliche
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Hundred Waters by Lauren Acampora
The Ghetto Within by Santiago H. Amigorena, Frank Wynne (Translator)
Lightlark (Book 1) by Alex Aster
Haven by Emma Donoghue
Perma Red by Debra Magpie Earling
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah
The Darkness of Others by Cate Holahan
Day Boy by Trent Jamieson
Human Nature by Serge Joncour, Louise Rogers Lalaurie (translator)
Bad Fruit by Ella King
Reluctant Immortals by Gwendolyn Kiste
Meet Us by the Roaring Sea by Akil Kumarasamy
I’m Not Broken: A Memoir by Jesse Leon
Heartbreaker: A Hell’s Belles Novel by Sarah MacLean
All Your Children, Scattered by Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse, Alison Anderson (translator)
Let No One Sleep by Juan José Millás, Thomas Bunstead (translator)
My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson
Six Feet Deep Dish by Mindy Quigley
Four for the Road by K. J. Reilly
Those Summer Nights by Laura Silverman
Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter
Midstream by Lynn Sloan
Frances and the Monster by Refe Tuma
Perish by LaToya Watkins
Retail Gangster: The Insane, Real-Life Story of Crazy Eddie by Gary Weiss
The Silverberg Business by Robert Freeman Wexler
Amy Among the Serial Killers by Jincy Willett