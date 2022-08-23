New Releases and More for August 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, To Catch a Raven, Babel, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Aphrodite and the Duke by JJ McAvoy

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days : The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler by Rebecca Donner (paperback)

To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins

Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang

The Sleepless by Victor Manibo

A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers

Hoodoo for Everyone: Modern Approaches to Magic, Conjure, Rootwork, and Liberation by Sherry Shone

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy

The Girls Are Never Gone by Sarah Glenn Marsh

A Catalogue of Catastrophe: Chronicles of St Mary’s 13 by Jodi Taylor

Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel Beck

The Witches of Moonshyne Manor by Bianca Marais

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

WHAT WE’RE READING:

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole by Tiffany Aliche

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Hundred Waters by Lauren Acampora

The Ghetto Within by Santiago H. Amigorena, Frank Wynne (Translator)

Lightlark (Book 1) by Alex Aster

Haven by Emma Donoghue

Perma Red by Debra Magpie Earling

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Darkness of Others by Cate Holahan

Day Boy by Trent Jamieson

Human Nature by Serge Joncour, Louise Rogers Lalaurie (translator)

Bad Fruit by Ella King

Reluctant Immortals by Gwendolyn Kiste

Meet Us by the Roaring Sea by Akil Kumarasamy

I’m Not Broken: A Memoir by Jesse Leon

Heartbreaker: A Hell’s Belles Novel by Sarah MacLean

All Your Children, Scattered by Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse, Alison Anderson (translator)

Let No One Sleep by Juan José Millás, Thomas Bunstead (translator)

My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson

Six Feet Deep Dish by Mindy Quigley

Four for the Road by K. J. Reilly

Those Summer Nights by Laura Silverman

Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter

Midstream by Lynn Sloan

Frances and the Monster by Refe Tuma

Perish by LaToya Watkins

Retail Gangster: The Insane, Real-Life Story of Crazy Eddie by Gary Weiss

The Silverberg Business by Robert Freeman Wexler

Amy Among the Serial Killers by Jincy Willett