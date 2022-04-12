New Releases and More for April 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Unlikely Animals, The Devil’s Half Acre, The Caretakers, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

The No-Show by Beth O’Leary

The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal

The Devil’s Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South’s Most Notorious Slave Jail by Kristen Green by Kristen Greene

Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson

Activities of Daily Living by Lisa Hsiao Chen

High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez

One-Shot Harry by Gary Phillips

Devil in a Blue Dress: An Easy Rawlins Novel by Walter Mosley

A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn

Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine (Illustrator), Hank Jones (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer) (March 1 show)

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Violets by Kyung-Sook Shin, Anton Hur (translator)

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

And Then I Woke Up by Malcolm Devlin

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

Murder in Old Bombay: A Mystery by Nev March

Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlile

Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA Champion by Mirin Fader

We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard

The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

You Should Have Seen This Coming by Shani Michelle

Stringers by Chris Panatier

New and Selected Stories by Cristina Rivera Garza, Sarah Booker (Translator), Lisa Dillman (Translator), Francisca González Arias (Translator), Alex Ross (Translator)

Revenge of the Scapegoat by Caren Beilin

Vinegar Hill: Poems by Colm Tóibín

Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien

Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life by Jonathan Van Ness

If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga

Grief Is Love: Living with Loss by Marisa Renee Lee

The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare by Kimberly Brock

Theatre Of Marvels by Lianne Dillsworth

Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient by Theresa Brown

At the Edge of the Woods by Masatsugu Ono, Juliet Winters Carpenter (translator)

Nobody But Us by Laure Van Rensburg

Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman

The Man Who Sold Air in the Holy Land: Stories by Omer Friedlander

Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir by Delia Ephron

Blaine for the Win by Robbie Couch

Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, Sophie Hughes (translator)

These Trees, Those Leaves, This Flower, That Fruit: Poems by Hayan Charara

Nobody Gets Out Alive: Stories by Leigh Newman

Saint Death’s Daughter by C. S. E. Cooney

An Unlasting Home by Mai Al-Nakib

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Tasha: A Son’s Memoir by Brian Morton

True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson by Kostya Kennedy

The Sisters of Luna Island by Stacy Hackney

Hello, Molly!: A Memoir by Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey

The Patron Saint of Second Chances by Christine Simon

Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough

Persians: The Age of the Great Kings by Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones

Love Me as I Am by Garcelle Beauvais

To the Uttermost Ends of the Earth by Phil Keith and Tom Clavin

Things They Lost by Okwiri Oduor

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda

The Mayfair Bookshop by Eliza Knight

This May End Badly by Samantha Markum

The Einsteins of Vista Point by Ben Guterson

The Mirrorwood by Deva Fagan

An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott

A Woman of Endurance by Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa

Serenade: A Balanchine Story by Toni Bentley

The Girl in the Middle: Growing Up Between Black and White, Rich and Poor by Anais Granofsky

God of Neverland: A Defenders of Lore Novel by Gama Ray Martinez

Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir by Margo Jefferson