New Releases and More for April 12, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Unlikely Animals, The Devil’s Half Acre, The Caretakers, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
The No-Show by Beth O’Leary
The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal
The Devil’s Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South’s Most Notorious Slave Jail by Kristen Green by Kristen Greene
Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson
Activities of Daily Living by Lisa Hsiao Chen
High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez
One-Shot Harry by Gary Phillips
Devil in a Blue Dress: An Easy Rawlins Novel by Walter Mosley
A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn
Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine (Illustrator), Hank Jones (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer) (March 1 show)
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Violets by Kyung-Sook Shin, Anton Hur (translator)
The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann
And Then I Woke Up by Malcolm Devlin
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Murder in Old Bombay: A Mystery by Nev March
Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlile
Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA Champion by Mirin Fader
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall
Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
You Should Have Seen This Coming by Shani Michelle
Stringers by Chris Panatier
New and Selected Stories by Cristina Rivera Garza, Sarah Booker (Translator), Lisa Dillman (Translator), Francisca González Arias (Translator), Alex Ross (Translator)
Revenge of the Scapegoat by Caren Beilin
Vinegar Hill: Poems by Colm Tóibín
Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien
Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life by Jonathan Van Ness
If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga
Grief Is Love: Living with Loss by Marisa Renee Lee
The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare by Kimberly Brock
Theatre Of Marvels by Lianne Dillsworth
Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient by Theresa Brown
At the Edge of the Woods by Masatsugu Ono, Juliet Winters Carpenter (translator)
Nobody But Us by Laure Van Rensburg
Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman
The Man Who Sold Air in the Holy Land: Stories by Omer Friedlander
Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir by Delia Ephron
Blaine for the Win by Robbie Couch
Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, Sophie Hughes (translator)
These Trees, Those Leaves, This Flower, That Fruit: Poems by Hayan Charara
Nobody Gets Out Alive: Stories by Leigh Newman
Saint Death’s Daughter by C. S. E. Cooney
An Unlasting Home by Mai Al-Nakib
Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Tasha: A Son’s Memoir by Brian Morton
True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson by Kostya Kennedy
The Sisters of Luna Island by Stacy Hackney
Hello, Molly!: A Memoir by Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey
The Patron Saint of Second Chances by Christine Simon
Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough
Persians: The Age of the Great Kings by Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones
Love Me as I Am by Garcelle Beauvais
To the Uttermost Ends of the Earth by Phil Keith and Tom Clavin
Things They Lost by Okwiri Oduor
Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
The Mayfair Bookshop by Eliza Knight
This May End Badly by Samantha Markum
The Einsteins of Vista Point by Ben Guterson
The Mirrorwood by Deva Fagan
An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott
A Woman of Endurance by Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa
Serenade: A Balanchine Story by Toni Bentley
The Girl in the Middle: Growing Up Between Black and White, Rich and Poor by Anais Granofsky
God of Neverland: A Defenders of Lore Novel by Gama Ray Martinez
Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir by Margo Jefferson